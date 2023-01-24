The KHSAA has imposed penalties on the Ashland boys basketball program stemming from a former coach violating Bylaw 16.
An audio recording between Jason Mays and the parent of a Boyd County player was leaked on online and on social media in June. The phone conversation took place in March and Mays indicated that he was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on a spring break trip.
The parent opened the 50-minute recording to say that he was returning Mays’s call. Mays said he admired the player’s skills on the phone call and that he has the capability to become Ashland’s all-time scoring leader.
“I would love to get my hands on him,” Mays said during the call in reference to the player. “Now, I know that’s wrong for me to say because of where he’s at (Boyd County), but if there’s ever a time to do it, it’s right now to where he won’t have to do one ounce of KHSAA paperwork because he’s going to be an incoming freshman.”
The school administration announced that it self-reported a potential violation of the bylaw to the KHSAA on June 3. Ashland Blazer principal Jamie Campbell said he levied undisclosed discipline against Mays at the same time. The KHSAA eventually told the school that it did not agree with the school’s assessment and the punishment was not acceptable.
Mays was fired on Nov. 15. He was replaced by assistant coach Ryan Bonner on an interim basis.
Mays concluded his four-year stint as Tomcats coach with 99 wins and four consecutive 16th Region Tournament championships. Ashland won its first in 2019 after not reaching that feat in 17 years.
The state’s all-time winningest program advanced to the Sweet Sixteen semifinals in 2021. The Tomcats held a 33-0 record in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the state tournament. Ashland welcomed Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde later that month and the team was featured in the magazine.
Ashland received notification of the KHSAA penalties from commissioner Julian Tackett in a 12-page document. The Tomcats’ program was placed on probation for the rest of the current season and the 2023-24 season. It includes enhanced monitoring of the coaching staff during that time period.
The document states that during the spring of this year, all Ashland coaches, and if new personnel are hired in the stated timeframe, will engage in training with the KHSAA to review the bylaws related to Bylaw 16.
The KHSAA will identify the training components and offer assistance to the school. During this time, Ashland is on a conditional membership with the KHSAA, and the school is expected to take the necessary steps to remedy the issues that caused the probation.
Ashland is still eligible for postseason play and the KHSAA will not prohibit any player or coach from participating in practice or games.
Ashland’s membership in the KHSAA will be reviewed with all other schools in July to determine if it will continue to be recommended for approval before the KHSAA Board of Control at that meeting.
The KHSAA had planned to issue a maximum fine of $2,000 against the school, but the association said that in light of the exemplary level of institutional control exhibited by Ashland during the investigation, and timely response to inquiries, the fine was reduced to $1,000.
“We are looking at this (decision) and seeing it as a conclusion,” Campbell said. “We are putting this behind us. We want to move forward.”
The Tomcats hold a record 15-7 under Bonner and want to stay focused on claiming its fifth straight region title.
KHSAA Bylaw 16 states, in part, that “a pupil (domestic or foreign) at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics. Recruiting is defined as an act, on behalf of, or for the benefit of, a school, including impermissible contact, which attempts to influence a student to transfer to a member school to participate in athletics, including the offer of improper benefits not available to all members of the student body.”
The KHSAA declined to comment further on the matter.
