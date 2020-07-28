Kentucky high school sports have their path forward.
The KHSAA Board of Control voted Tuesday to begin football games Sept. 11 and kick off all other fall sports Sept. 7, except golf -- set to start Friday.
"Initially just looking at it, I'm just really glad that (KHSAA) commissioner (Julian) Tackett and the BOC really worked so hard to try to keep sports alive for all the student-athletes," West Carter football coach Daniel Barker said. "I think that's been evident. It was evident in spring; they really tried to have that season and it just didn't work out. We have really good leadership and we're real thankful for it."
The board voted separately on resumption schedules for football and for all other fall sports excepting golf, which was given the go-ahead at the previous board meeting on July 10, due to its inherent ability to incorporate social distancing directives.
Soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey teams can begin official mandated practices on Aug. 24 and games on Sept. 7. Football also starts official practice on Aug. 24 and games on Sept. 11, and the playoffs were postponed by a week to create an extra week of the regular season to partially make up for the three lopped off the beginning of the schedule.
The motions for each carried 17-0, with Jefferson County athletic director Jerry Wyman abstaining from both votes, citing "too many unknowns" brought on by COVID-19.
The board also voted to limit out-of-state play to counties bordering the commonwealth. That would allow for such rivalry games as Ashland-Ironton and Russell-Ironton (if it could be rescheduled from its current date of Sept. 4) to proceed, as well as such big-ticket nights as Ashland-Wheelersburg and Ashland-Spring Valley, but it will cost the Tomcats their scheduled date at George Washington (West Virginia).
And eliminating the first three weeks of scheduled football games may jeopardize the Ashland-Boyd County, Russell-Ironton, Raceland-Greenup County, Russell-Raceland and Rowan County-Bath County rivalry games, scheduled for before Sept. 11.
The board will meet again Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- four days before practices are currently allowed to begin.
This story will be updated.
