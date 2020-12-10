LEXINGTON The KHSAA Board of Control voted Thursday to stay on track with the last basketball plan it put in place, allowing practices to begin on Monday and games to commence Jan. 4.
The board voted 12-5 to go ahead. Rowan County Schools instructional supervisor Lucy Moore and Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools superintendent Larry Coldiron, the two northeastern Kentucky members, were among the votes in favor.
The board also voted to schedule the state boys and girls basketball tournaments from March 29-April 8. That motion passed, 14-3. Coldiron and Moore also voted in favor there.
That was after the board rejected a motion to play at Rupp Arena from April 24-May 9. It failed, 9-8.
The Daily Independent sought confirmation from each of the 17 northeastern Kentucky schools via email and social media if they planned to begin practice Monday and games Jan. 4. Athletic directors and/or coaches from Ashland, Russell, Greenup County, Raceland and Lewis County said they planned to start now.
Bath County athletic director Scott Anderson said that district’s board of education will meet Friday to discuss the matter. Morgan County athletic director Braxton Howard said he was awaiting guidance from superintendent Dr. C. Thomas Potter II.