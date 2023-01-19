Area coaches had already seen the writing on the wall.
Expectations were high for the KSHAA to formulate new districts to start the 2023 football season and it was made official on Wednesday after the Board of Control approved the changes for the next two years.
The new Class 4A, District 6 will consist of Ashland, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central and Rowan County.
The group features three teams that won their district in 2022. One team that advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007 after going winless on the field in its prior campaign, and a Vikings team that was playing for a district crown in late October.
“We had an idea where it would go when we looked at it in December,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “All five teams (in the new district) have been very competitive the last couple of years.
“Ashland, Johnson Central and Boyd County won championships in our respective districts last year. Greenup County had a great year. Rowan County took us to overtime. You have five teams competing at a high level right now. Class 4A will be one of the toughest in the state. We might be in the toughest district, top to bottom in the state in Class 4A.”
The Tomcats move up after competing in Class 3A a season ago. Ashland started last year 2-4, but found its stride in the second half and won seven straight games to reach the state semifinals.
“It does help now finding games,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “We have four games instead of three.”
Ashland and Boyd County will always reside on each team’s schedule. The rivals are district opponents again and the next matchup will be accompanied by postseason implications.
“Whether it’s a district game or not, it’s still Ashland and Boyd County,” Tackett said. “It’s still a rivalry game. Our kids seem to be everybody’s rival around here. We just have to approach every week the same and take it one game at a time.”
“We have nine starters back on offense,” he added, “and six back on defense. We have guys coming back that is familiar with what we expect and what we are trying to do. Each team is different and you still have to find your identity.”
The Lions won their first district title since 2008 after securing a win in Morehead last year. Ferguson said the team will enter the new year with confidence and doesn’t think a change in district opponents will impede their momentum.
“This is a new district to me,” Ferguson said. “But the only team I haven’t coached against is Johnson Central. These kids have worked hard. We are not the same Boyd County team that we were a few years ago. We definitely have a ways to go to where we want to be. We are definitely on the right track now and our kids embrace the challenge.”
Russell, Bath County, Lewis County and Fleming County remain in Class 3A. They will be joined in District 6 by both Carter County schools. East Carter moves down from Class 4A while West Carter steps up in class.
Comets coach Daniel Barker is excited about the familiarity in their new digs and that the school will save on travel expenses.
“We planned on playing these teams either way,” Barker said. “We had them scheduled for non-district games, so it changes our schedule a little bit. We like it though. It’s an Eastern Kentucky Conference district. It’s close and there has been some real competitive games the last few years.”
West and East Carter haven’t been district foes since 2014 and there will be more on the line than the coveted Barrel for at least the next two years.
“It’s something that we both kind of learned the last two years,’ Barker said. “Whenever you make deep runs in playoff football, all regular season games are put into perspective. I will never say it lost some of its luster not being in the same district. Whether we won it or lost it, we still had other goals that we wanted to accomplish. Now being in the same district, that game also matters for long-term season goals.”
Lawrence County is the defending champion in Class 3A, District 8. Belfry and Magoffin County will stay put but the trio will welcome Morgan County, Estill County and Powell County.
Raceland feels it is traveling back in time with its new district realignment. Rival Fairview and the Rams will see former district teams, Nicholas County and Paris, back in the fold in Class A, District 6.
Paintsville will be in a three-team district to start 2023 with Hazard and two-time defending Class A champion Pikeville in District 8.
“We are going back to the old district that used to be Raceland football for a while in the last 90’s with Nicholas County and Paris. I hate that we lose Paintsville from the standpoint that, for the last decade, it’s been such a rival for us. Until the current playoff change, we played around 20 times in 10 years.”
“We’ve had some crossover games with them the last few years,” he continued. “We played them both this year (in the playoffs). They are programs and communities that we are extremely familiar with. We get those small-school communities, like ourselves, that rally around a football team. We look forward to the challenge.”
Salmons said he still wants to schedule a game with Paintsville next season.