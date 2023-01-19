Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.