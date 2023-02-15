The brackets for the 2023 boys and girls Sweet Sixteen have been completed after the draw took place on Wednesday afternoon by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in Lexington.
The girls state tournament is slated for March 8-11. The boys will play the following week on March 15-18.
The 16th Region champion will face the 14th Region on the girls side in the opening round. Possible opponents from the 14th Region include Leslie County (18-8) and Owsley County (20-7). Perry County Central (16-10) and the Leslie County only have one loss each inside the region.
Defending champion Letcher County Central (14-14) currently holds a .500 record.
The 16th Region boasts three 20-game winners with Rowan County (21-7), Ashland (21-6) and Lewis County (20-8). 2022 region champion Boyd County (18-8) and Russell (19-11) are hovering around that mark against a stellar slate of games this season.
The 15th Region meets the Seventh Region victor. Lawrence County (24-5) has its sights set on the school’s first trip to the state tournament. Kensley Feltner leads the way as the Bulldogs face several roadblocks on their path to Lexington.
Four-time defending region champion Pikeville (23-5) sports a perfect region record this year. Martin County (22-4) and Johnson Central (20-6) expect to be in the mix. The Cardinals have defeated the Golden Eagles twice this season.
The Seventh Region features two of the top teams in the state with Sacred Heart (26-3), who has won the last two state championships, and DuPont Manuel (24-2).
In the boys field, the 16th Region will compete against the Third Region in the first round on March 15 or 16. Owensboro Catholic (25-3) has tallied the most wins and holds a 16-1 record in the Third Region. Ohio County (23-6) is undefeated inside region play at 13-0.
Ashland (18-10) has won the last four 16th Region Tournaments. Boyd County (23-5) and Russell (23-5) have recorded long winning streaks this year. Morgan County (19-7) and Fleming County (20-8) are on the list of contenders.
The 15th Region plays the 11th Region. Defending region champion Pikeville (17-7) defeated Kentucky-bound Reed Shepard in the opening round of the 2022 Sweet Sixteen before falling to eventual state champion George Rogers Clark.
Martin County (19-9) and Pike County Central (18-8) join the Panthers as region favorites.
Lexington Catholic (27-2) and Great Crossing (24-5) head a loaded field in the 11th Region. Both teams hold a top 5 ranking in the latest Kentucky High School media polls. Frederick Douglass (25-2) expects to contend with the duo for region supremacy.
The first-round times are scheduled for 11 a.m. 1:30, 6 and 8:30. The specific game times for the first round had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.
The girls quarterfinals are scheduled for March 10. The semifinals will be held on March 11 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and the championship will commence at 7.
The boys quarterfinals will be played on March 17. The semifinals are slated for March 18 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and the championship will tip at 7.
All games will be held at Rupp Arena. For complete state tournament brackets, visit khsaa.org.