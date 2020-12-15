ASHLAND Keontae Pittman is wise beyond his years in at least one way: he has a healthy skepticism of what he reads on social media.
So when news broke over the weekend that he’d been voted Class 3A Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, the Ashland senior back needed some convincing.
“I didn’t think it was real, honestly, at first. I thought it was like some fake news or something,” Pittman said with a grin. “But it’s pretty neat. It’s pretty cool.”
It didn’t factor into state coaches’ voting, which was completed the first week of December according to KFCA president David Buchanan, but Pittman turned in one of the most physically notable performances of his career on Friday in the state semifinals.
The 78 yards Pittman put up against Belfry weren’t close to his career record nor his season average of 130.4 yards per game, and he didn’t get into the end zone for only the second time all season. But he busted a pair of big plays on a big drive for the Tomcats — the one that gave them a two-possession lead.
With Ashland up 7-0 on its first drive of the third quarter, Pittman picked up 17 yards to convert a third-and-3. Five plays later, he broke a 32-yarder to the Pirates’ 9-yard line.
The Tomcats turned that into a 20-yard SJ Lycans field goal en route to a 10-3 victory.
“We really planned on going into the game like that,” Pittman said. “We ended up coming out super physical and played the right way.”
Pittman also provided a pivotal block on the perimeter to help spring JT Garrett for the lone touchdown of the game, a 14-yard jet sweep in the second quarter. Pittman knocked a Pirate to the Putnam Stadium turf, saw Garrett was loose and began celebrating even before his teammate reached Ashland’s checkerboard end zone.
“He’s an excellent team player,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said of Pittman. “He cares about the guys around him. ... He’s just one of those good, hard-working kids that you want to see be rewarded by other coaches around the state that say, ‘This is a guy we can vote for.’”
Love gave Pittman a sledgehammer in the lead-up to the Belfry game. It wasn’t as much a gift as it was a message.
“I said, ‘You carry this with you wherever you go, because this is symbolic of how you need to run Friday night,’” Love recounted. “And I said, ‘Even if you’re at Walmart, you better have this sledgehammer in your hand, because I fully expect you to go downhill, and there’s gonna be a collision and you’re gonna have to fight for the extra yard, or two yards, or whatever this team needs.’”
Pittman also recently committed to Army. He had his short list down to the Black Knights and Miami (Ohio), he said, and said what set West Point apart was “everything about it.”
“It takes a little bit of stress off the shoulders,” Pittman said. “Don’t really have to worry about the recruiting much now, so I can just really focus on my game.”
The Player of the Year recognition in his class puts Pittman in the final six in consideration for the KFCA Mr. Football award — one of two awarded; statewide Associated Press members vote on the other one. He’s come up with 1,304 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, all the while knowing he’d be the focal point for opposing defenses who knew the Tomcats would lean heavily on Pittman as their best-known quantity as they replaced their leading rusher, starting quarterback and four starting offensive linemen.
Pittman and a productive supporting cast have led Ashland to a 10-0 record and its first state final appearance in 30 years, against Elizabethtown on Saturday morning.
“It’s a great accomplishment, a great feeling,” Pittman said. “We’re just ready to go get this ring.”
