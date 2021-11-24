When I think about things that I am thankful about as Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the thoughts tend to be in line along with most people — my wife, my parents, our families, friends, dog, food and, of course, God.
This week, however, is extra special to me considering the circumstances.
Last weekend, the East Carter football program defeated Mason County, 38-10, to win the Raiders’ first-ever region championship and advance to the Class 3A state semifinals.
Their opponent? None other than the Belfry Pirates — a figurative and literal heavyweight that has won seven state championships, all since 2003.
My late father-in-law, Steve Burchett — a man of almost mythical legend in both Carter County and in northern Alabama — would’ve loved this matchup.
The man that would later come to be known as “Fat City” was born on May 23, 1950 — and from the moment that he opened his eyes, he was the life of the party. Steve knew no stranger, it didn’t matter where you came from.
However, Steve also proved to be a tremendous athlete — especially in softball as a younger adult.
After splitting his youth in Kentucky and Alabama, Steve, in his early 20s, won a state championship in Chandler Mountain (Alabama) playing softball for a team comprised of Bama’s best. Down there, Steve — nicknamed Tank for his prowess as a feared hitter and for his built frame — was one of the team’s best players, due to the fact that he could always be counted on for a big hit and that he would always stand up for his teammates. That athleticism was on similar display in Kentucky, where Steve ultimately made friends with familiar names such as Joe Cecil, Corky Prater and Brandon Baker, to name a few.
As time went along, Steve struggled with the adjustment to adult life, like we all do in different aspects. He would tell you he wasn’t the father or husband that he needed to be, and that he, like all of us, made mistakes.
Then, as Steve reached his mid-60s, tragedy struck. His wife, Linda, died fairly suddenly at just 58 years of age. She was Steve’s world, much like everybody else’s, and the straw that stirred the drink in terms of getting the kids to school, keeping them safe, making sure they had food to eat, and much more. Their 25th anniversary was supposed to be celebrated prior to Linda’s passing in March 2015.
When I began dating Steve’s youngest daughter, Stephanie, in May of that same year, I had a pretty good indication that things were going to get serious between Steph and myself. I met Steve for the first time in June. I saw a man who enjoyed life but was also bothered by his past.
Over the next five years, that man who completely flipped that script.
Steve took charge and made all of his kids a priority. He gave up alcohol. He was there for his youngest son’s wedding to the love of his life. He was there for his youngest daughter to walk her down the aisle when she married me. He brought the family together and scheduled family events. He went out of his way to right wrongs from years past and put aside grudges he had with others, even going as far to surprise them with fruit from Alabama or Georgia that you couldn’t hardly find.
By 2018, I felt like Steve was at peace with himself and who he was. I felt like he knew that his kids were taken care of and his entire family was in great shape. He knew that life would never be perfect but was content living in the moments he had left.
As a result, that led to my best times with him. While I am more of a reserved person, Steve’s outgoing personality not only helped bring me out of my shell more, but also allowed me to greatly mature as a whole. He had a special knack for saying the perfect line to break the ice, and I loved our inside jokes that we shared as well as his “KEVVOONNN” phrase.
While we lost Steve in June 2020 due to natural causes at the age of 70, he, more than anybody else I have ever met, truly showed me the old adage of “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.”
The same can be said for East Carter’s football program.
When Tim Champlin took over the Raiders, East Carter had won nine games in the previous six seasons combined — and two of those were forfeit victories. The Raiders went 3-17 in the first two seasons of Champlin’s tenure as the foundation began to be laid.
Then in 2017, success started to grow. 4-6 in 2017. 5-6 in 2018. 7-4 in 2019. Then, the COVID-19-shortened 2020 that was a fork in the road and presented adversity for the growing program — and even still, a respectable 4-3 finish.
Now, here East Carter sits with a laundry list of accomplishments. An 11-3 record. A running back on the verge of an 1,800-yard season in Charlie Terry. An athletic quarterback in Kanyon Kozee who has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards. A physical offensive line that has paved the way for more than 4,000 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns.
And last, but not least, three playoff victories, the program’s first-ever region championship, and impressive wins over Russell, Ashland, Mason County and others.
Those are accomplishments that would make my late father-in-law, Steve Burchett, very proud. A former East Carter booster himself, he may have inquired about going to this game — probably wearing the Crocs he always wore no matter the season — or at least watched it online. He would’ve been impressed with the speed of the young Raiders at the skill positions and the physical line play at the point of attack.
There is no question he would’ve loved to see what this game would’ve ended up being.
Regardless of Friday’s result, however, this East Carter team finished better than they started.
Just like my father-in-law — the man they called "Fat City" — did.
KEVIN COLLEY is the former sports editor at The Grayson Journal-Enquirer and The Morehead News. Reach Kevin at colleykevin12@gmail.com.