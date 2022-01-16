OWENSBORO Rowan County made up for a tough shooting night from the field in the Kentucky 2A state semifinals on Saturday with strong defense and sterling foul shooting.
The Vikings went 14 for 46 from the floor (30.4%), but held Mercer County to 19-for-54 shooting (35.2%) and converted a tournament-record 94% of their charity tosses (17 for 18).
The result was a 52-47 Rowan County victory over the Titans at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
"Our girls came out ready and focused tonight," Vikings coach Matt Stokes said. "Our defense once again put us in a very good spot. Destiny Utterback and Kelsey Lewis have really taken on that defensive player role for us. They have each been put on the other team's best player every game and have done a great job."
Haven Ford scored 25 points and Katie Chandler dropped in 14 for Rowan County (14-6). Ford hit three 3-pointers and also made all 10 of her free throws, setting a tournament single-game record for foul-shot percentage that can be equaled but never exceeded. She added eight rebounds and six assists.
"Haven did her usual thing and Katie stepped up in the scoring column tonight," Stokes said.
Timberlynn Yeast scored 18 points and Lindsay Jessie added 11 for the Titans (10-7). Yeast set tournament single-game records for steals (nine) and field goals (13).
Mercer County finished 8 for 15 (53.3%) at the foul line.
Saturday's was the third meeting in four seasons between the Vikings and the Titans. Mercer County won 60-59 in Harrodsburg on Dec. 30, 2018, and the Titans topped Rowan County again, 62-50, in the 2020 Kentucky 2A state quarterfinals.
"We have had some tough battles with Mercer County the last few years," Stokes said. "They are a different team from two years ago, as are we. Timberlynn is a great player. They seem to have at least one great player in their program every year. We have grown as a team and program."
Stokes cited Rowan County's elementary program in playing a role "to get this program back to where it needs to get to" -- in this case, one win from a medium-school state championship.
Yeast and Jessie made the All-Tournament Team.
Rowan County advances to Sunday's final to meet Christian Academy of Louisville, a 72-39 victor over Bell County later Saturday night.
ROWAN CO. 14 10 12 16 -- 52
MERCER CO. 13 6 14 14 -- 47
Rowan County (52) -- Kat. Chandler 14, Kan. Chandler 2, Utterback 5, Rose 3, Ford 25, Lewis 3, Eastham, Beach, Walker. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ford 3, Kat. Chandler 2, Utterback, Rose). FT: 17-18. Fouls: 14.
Mercer County (47) -- Te. Yeast 9, McGinnis 3, Ti. Yeast 18, Dunn 2, Jessie 11, Drakeford 2, Lanham 2. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Te. Yeast). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 15.