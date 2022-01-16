Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning turning to all snow in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.