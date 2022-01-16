OWENSBORO Chandler Thompson knew full well Lawrence County's Kentucky 2A state semifinal matchup with Knox Central would be a contrast in styles.
That proved to be less of a factor, the Bulldogs' coach said, than the most basic element of the game.
"We missed a ton of shots, and man, when you're missing shots and they're making shots, that makes things tough," Thompson said. "That's a really good team."
The Panthers proved it in record-setting style.
Knox Central set Kentucky 2A state high marks in points and rebounds, bludgeoning the Bulldogs on the glass 57-27 en route to an 89-64 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Panthers made 33 of 66 shots from the field and 8 of their 16 3-pointers -- both right at 50%. Lawrence County, conversely, converted 23 for 74 on floor shots (31.1%) and 10 of 40 on triples (25.0%).
Cody Maynard scored 20 points, Tyler Johnson chipped in 17 and Trenton Adkins netted 12 for the Bulldogs (15-3). Johnson drained five 3-pointers and Maynard added four.
Maynard and Adkins made the All-Tournament Team.
Jevonte Turner scored 22 points, Blake Ledford produced 20 and Gavin Chadwell tallied 19 for Knox Central (14-4). Chadwell cleared 17 rebounds and Turner collected 15. Ledford made six 3-pointers.
Knox Central, winner of the last three 13th Region Tournament titles, possesses eight seniors on a roster with oodles of big-game experience.
"That's a veteran team," Thompson said. "They've been through it. Certainly good for us to go and play a really good, experienced team like that."
Trailing by 32 midway through the fourth quarter, one possession away from a running clock, the Bulldogs kept coming by outscoring the Panthers 27-25 in the fourth period. Thompson saw value in that.
"It was good," he said. "Every time (Knox Central) would go on a run, we challenged our guys not to lay down, not to give up. Even though we shot 20% from the floor tonight, shots weren't falling, and offensively it wasn't our night, I felt like they kept grinding and kept battling and never quit. That's always encouraging to see."
Knox Central advances to meet Lexington Catholic in Sunday's 2A state final. The Knights beat Mason County, 57-55, later Saturday.
Lawrence County quickly turned its focus back home, where two scheduled 58th District seeding matchups await this week. Thompson spoke from the bus transporting the Bulldogs back for an encounter with Betsy Layne on Monday, pending forecasted poor weather.
"We don't have any time to waste or time to hang our heads or anything like that," Thompson said, "so we'll get back to Louisa and watch some film and, weather permitting, we'll get back in the gym and have a little walkthrough and get ready for a district game on Monday night."
LAWRENCE CO. 13 9 15 27 -- 64
K. CENTRAL 19 21 24 25 -- 89
Lawrence County (64) -- Johnson 17, Maynard 20, T. Adkins 12, Gillispie 4, Lafferty 7, Bloomfield 4, Bellomy, Ratliff. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Johnson 5, Maynard 4, Lafferty). FT: 8-8. Fouls: 16.
Knox Central (89) -- Ledford 20, Brock 4, J. Turner 22, I. Mills 5, Chadwell 19, K. Turner 4, Imel 2, L. Mills 6, Warren 2, King 2, E. Mills 3, Smith, B. Mills. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Ledford 6, K. Turner, E. Mills). FT: 15-20. Fouls: 12.