LOUISA Lawrence County hosted the championship game of the inaugural Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament on Friday night, but because of how the bracket was drawn, the Bulldogs batted first against Rowan County.
All that did was enable Lawrence County to get off to a quicker start.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning, hung a 4-spot in the second and collected the first 11 runs before the Vikings scored in an eventual 11-1 Lawrence County victory in five innings at Randy Keeton Field.
Bryce Blevins went the distance for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on three hits. He walked no Vikings and fanned 11.
Blevins also had two hits and drove in three runs for Lawrence County (12-5). Blue Fletcher and Will Lafferty also had two hits for the Bulldogs, and each scored two runs. Cody Crum scored three runs and Eli Fletcher tallied twice. Lafferty knocked in a pair.
Maguire Goldy doubled home the lone run for Rowan County (14-5). Colby Wilburn scored it.
Chase Alderman took the decision for the Vikings, working two innings.
The Bulldogs will meet Section 7 Tournament titleist Bell County in the Kentucky 2A state tournament on April 22 in Owensboro.
The Bobcats beat McCreary Central, 12-5, on March 26 on Log Mountain in that title game.
LAWRENCE CO. 340 022 — 11 9 0
ROWAN CO. 000 01 — 1 3 3
Blevins and B. Fletcher; Alderman, Ingles (3), Wilburn (5) and Furnish. W — Blevins. L — Alderman. 2B — Blevins 2 (LC), B. Fletcher (LC), Goldy (RC), Mains (RC).