LLOYD Steve Logan knew it was gone when it left the bat.
The Greenup County skipper had a birds-eye view in the press box when Jack Gullett sent a fourth-inning offering deep into the evening sky and over the left field fence.
The home run punctuated an eight-run inning for the Musketeers in the Kentucky 2A, Section 6 championship on their home field Wednesday night. Greenup County prevailed, 14-4, in five innings over Estill County.
Logan could not watch the game from the dugout. He is serving a suspension after Logan was tossed in the semifinal game against Rowan County on Monday.
After the dust settled from shaky start that included several fielding miscues, the Musketeers found a groove at the plate.
"We had a 1-5 record down in Florida (on spring break)," assistant coach Collier Wireman said. "We hit the ball well even though we didn't pitch it well. It was good to see bats transition all the way to here and now."
Logan liked the team’s focus in the middle innings. He only had a one-word response when the sound of the ball colliding with the medal bat echoed throughout the field on Gullett’s blast.
“Yep.”
Greenup County answered the Engineers’ early 4-0 advantage with four runs of its own in the third inning.
Cade Hunt sent a runner home on an infield single. The hard hit caromed off the pitcher's glove slowing down the play and allowed Hunt to beat the throw.
The Musketeers posted tallies on an RBI groundout and two Engineers errors.
"It was a long week and you try to save a certain pitcher to pitch," Estill County coach Brian Crowe said. "I pulled them real quick tonight. We just ran out of pitching. We played well the first couple of innings. We just didn't have it coming back. I thought we hit the ball well against (Carson Wireman). We got some runners on but we couldn't get the big hit."
Collier Wireman saw a team that wasn’t going to give up from his vantage point and knew Greenup County would battle back.
“Seven errors is hard to overcome,” Wireman said. “You shouldn’t win a baseball game, but we knew that if we could put the ball in play, we would hit the ball hard, and good things would happen. The boys battled and we chipped away. It was our whole mentality. Just chip away.”
After three frames, the total number of runs and errors each tripled the amount of hits. The Musketeers turned the ratio around in the fourth inning.
Matthew Boggs connected on a double to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Hunter Clevenger went to the opposite field for a two-run single. A couple of costly Estill County errors helped Greenup County’s cause until Gullett put a pitch where no one could catch it.
“Our sticks have been great,” Carson Wireman said. “We have been hitting the ball well this year. I have been impressed with my teammates for putting in that work. I always feel I can go out and give a good performance and they will always have my back.”
Boggs was 2 of 4 from his leadoff spot. Hunt and Carson Wireman's courtesy runner, Sawyer Hatfield, scored three times. Clevenger and Gullett knocked in two runs.
"Jack has put in the work," Collier Wireman said. "He struggled early in the season, but he hit a home run in both 2A games and they were really good shots."
Carson Wireman pitched a complete game to pick up the victory. He struck out five batters and gave up just two hits. He kept the opponent hitters off the base paths over the final three innings. He made 34 pitches in the second inning but only hurled a total of 31 over the next three.
“It was tough coming out (of the second inning),” Carson Wireman said. “Once we got back into the dugout, my team calmed me down. We got some runs up and I felt a lot better after that. It’s hard to win with that many errors. We got past it and started hitting the ball.”
"He battled back," Collier Wireman added. "There were too many seven- and eight-pitch counts. They were working hard but that count is not sustainable for a seven-inning game. He settled down and threw well after the first two innings.
Greenup County (7-10) advances to the Kentucky 2A state tournament in Owensboro next weekend. The Musketeers meet Whitley County on April 21 at 4.
"It will definitely boost momentum," Collier Wireman said. "Our whole goal was to go to Owensboro. We had to win two games. Hopefully this win can be an energy boost for everybody."
The Musketeers won't rest of their laurels. They have more meaning games in the next two weeks besides a state tournament, including pivotal district matchups.
"We have Raceland next week on Monday and Tuesday," Carson Wireman said. "After Owensboro, we have Lewis County. We go to Cincinnati this weekend. We are ready. We have played some tough teams. Hopefully, we can be better because of it."
ESTILL CO. 040 00 — 4 2 5
GREENUP CO. 004 82 — 14 9 7
Woolery, Niece (3), Hix (4), Brewer (4) and Waddle; Wireman and Adkins. W—Wireman. L-- Niece. 2B—Boggs (GC). HR—Gullett (GC).