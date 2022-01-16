OWENSBORO Rowan County hung tight with two-time defending Kentucky 2A girls state tournament champion Christian Academy of Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
“All the stats were in our favor,” Vikings coach Matt Stokes said. “We just couldn’t make shots.”
The Vikings indeed out-rebounded the Centurions 41-35, were better at the foul line by 93.8% to 60.0%, got 18 more shots up and committed two fewer turnovers.
But Rowan County couldn’t overcome a 16-for-61 shooting display (26.2%) in a 62-54 loss to CAL in the Kentucky 2A state final at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
“We played well today,” Stokes said. “At one point in time we got down 17, but we battled back, we just couldn’t shoot. ... Twenty-six percent’s not gonna cut it for us.”
The Centurions led the Vikings by 17 points with 90 seconds to go in the third quarter. Rowan County kept coming and got within seven on two occasions in the final 70 seconds, with opportunities to cut closer.
But a pair of turnovers stalled out the Vikings rally, as well as conceding an offensive rebound to CAL’s Savannah Gardner after Rowan County had gotten a stop.
Gardner drew a foul and made two free throws on that trip.
“We got two steals in a row and got nothing out of it because we got a little frantic with the ball instead of going ahead and making a good choice and finishing,” Stokes said. “They know they can play with these teams; they just gotta calm down and do it.”
Haven Ford scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to go along with four steals to pace the Vikings. Katie Chandler netted 15 points.
Ford was 7 for 8 at the foul line, while Chandler made all five of her charity tosses. Ford connected on five 3-pointers.
Jaya McClure delivered 25 points for the Centurions (16-5). Mariah Knight pitched in 12 and Abigail Embry tallied 10. Gardner cleared 10 rebounds.
Ford, Chandler and Hailey Rose represented Rowan County (14-7) on the All-Tournament Team.
McClure was tabbed tournament MVP. Knight, Embry and Gardner were selected All-Tournament.
CAL has won all three Kentucky 2A state tournament titles, while Rowan County was competing in that event’s final round for the first time.
“I don’t think our girls looked real nervous,” Stokes said. “We had a couple that were starry-eyed there at the start, but once we got into the game I think they calmed down and played.
“I do think that has a big part of it — CAL’s won it three years in a row now, and they’re used to being there. We got past the semifinal — it’s something new for every one of the girls on this team. It’s not something we’ve ever been used to.”
CAL 18 14 17 13 — 62
ROWAN CO. 13 12 7 22 — 54
Christian Academy of Louisville (62) — Gardner 3, Daniels 3, McClure 25, Embry 10, Knight 12, Kincaid 4, Moore 5, Duck. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (McClure 2, Embry 2, Moore). FT: 17-28. Fouls: 15.
Rowan County (54) — Kat. Chandler 15, Utterback 3, Rose 8, Ford 26, Lewis 2, Kan. Chandler, Eastham, Walker. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ford 5, Rose 2). FT: 15-16. Fouls: 20.