BELLEFONTE You could call it a Boyd County blitz.
The Lions' weapons at Monday's Tri-State Junior Golf Tour finale at Bellefonte Country Club were drivers, irons and putters. Eighth-grader Morgan Kennedy grabbed the Girls Age 16-18 Player of the Year trophy, and she was the low scorer with a 15-over-par 86.
Senior Clayton Ison was the 16-18 Boys Player of the Year. His 5-over-par 76 was actually tied for second with Connor Calhoun and Daulton McDonald (Greenup County junior Dylan Stultz led the field with a 3-over-par 74), but Calhoun and McDonald were awarded second and third, respectively, in a scorecard playoff.
Kennedy's teammate, senior Adie Caldwell, fired an 86, which made her the girls 16-18 Flight II winner.
Ison was “kinda surprised” to be holding his hardware.
“This year has been an up-and-down year, but toward the end of the season I kinda got it lined out, I was pretty consistent throughout the finishing of the season,” Ison said. “I struggled from tournament to tournament.”
Kennedy called what she and Ison did “crazy big.”
“I think me and Clay both played really good today, and I don't know how more happier me and him could be about it,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy is perhaps happiest for a harrowing reason: COVID-19 just about took her uncle, Don Winkle, who tested positive in March and spent almost a month in the hospital.
“We almost lost him,” said Kennedy's mom, Kentucky Christian University women's golf coach Missy Kennedy. “He was in the hospital about three and a half weeks and was on a ventilator for 12 days. So it touches us close to home.”
Ison started the season with a 9-over-par 79 June 4 at Riviera Golf Course in Lesage, West Virginia. He followed that with a 83 June 15 at Elks Country Club in Friendship, Ohio; a 4-over-par 75 and medalist honors June 22 at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavallette, West Virginia; an 83 July 6 at Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake; and an 81 June 13 at Creekside Golf Course in Lavallette.
Monday started as well as Ison could've asked: a birdie on the 463-yard, par-5 first hole. His first shot left him about 165 yards to the hole, which he followed with a pitching wedge to within 25 feet from the cup.
The putt for eagle was excruciating – he missed it by about six inches.
“Not enough pace,” Ison said. “A good score on the first hole always starts off a round well.”
Stultz said Monday's round “could've been lower, should've been lower” because his bogies on the 410-yard par-4 16thhole and the 392-yard par-5 No. 18 neutralized his two birdies to open the back nine.
“I just missed the green and put myself in a bad position,” he said. “(They) just kicked off the edge of the green just barely … Other than this tournament, I've been playin' under par.”
Stultz doesn't think the pandemic will mean the end of his season before it begins. (Golf is the only KHSAA-sanctioned sport proceeding as scheduled.)
“It will get more popular because no one else has anything else to do,” Stultz said. “I've seen more people out here playin', more players, younger people my age.”
Ashland's Bryant Stephens 5-over-par 40 over nine holes was good enough to win the boys 10-12 Flight I and he was his group's Player of the Year. Brock Brown of Huntington won Flight II with a 10-over 45.
One of the youngest golfers, nine-year-old Dylan White of Russell, won the boys 7-9 flight with a 12-over-par 47 over nine holes. He also captured his second straight Player of the Year trophy.
White carded a 38 July 13 at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette, West Virginia. He was “a little bit” bummed Monday because he didn't break 40, but he didn't lack for confidence about competing in the 10-12 division next year.
“I'm gonna try my hardest to take 'em down,” White said.