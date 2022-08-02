GRAYSON LAKE Northeastern Kentucky high school golfers in pursuit of All-State points have long traversed the commonwealth in search of the tournaments that provide them. Boyd County's girls are no exception.
Missy Kennedy thought it was high time the area had another tournament of its own.
"Pretty much, we burn rubber on (Interstate) 64 going west," the Lions' coach said, "and I wanted to give the girls in this area an opportunity to, number one, have a tournament, but have a chance to earn State points, because that's what a lot of these girls are chasing after."
Eight players -- including five from area schools -- found them Monday at Hidden Cove Golf Course in the inaugural Boyd County Lady Lions Invitational.
None earned more than Morgan Kennedy. She carded a 3-over-par 75 to cruise to a nine-shot victory in the individual standings.
Off-and-on wet weather on Monday compounded slow course conditions created by heavy rains over the past week. They didn't much bother Kennedy.
"I felt good from the first hole," she said. "I felt comfortable, and it clicked."
Kennedy is no stranger to Hidden Cove -- her father, Steve, is its PGA professional, and her mother is the Lions' coach -- and displayed effective management of the course.
"On some of the greens, I know spots to hit it, and when it's wet like this, I know what club to try to get me there," she said. "Today, I was able to hit them good. ... On some of my tee shots, it would hit and stop. Everything might come out a little heavier than we'd want it, but I got away with some stuff, I'd say."
Kennedy had the cushion to afford it, continuing a strong start to the season. Monday was her fifth tournament round in the 70s in the young campaign already, she said.
"This summer, I worked really hard on especially my short game and on my game in general," Kennedy said. "It's all kind of playing together now for the high school season, to help me get All-State points."
Due to the tournament's Tier 4 standing -- determined by its 44 finishers -- the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association will dole out those All-State points to the top eight finishers.
Greenup County's Cambria Burke was third with an 85. Boyd County's Kristen Ramey, the defending Region 12 Tournament champion, and East Carter's Emi Ledford, tied for fourth at 87. Ashland's Laney Sorrell shot an 88, knotting her for sixth with Mason County's Macey Littleton.
Montgomery County's Peyton Patrick carded an 84 for second, and the Indians' Kylie Brown compiled an 89 to place eighth. Their efforts also paced Montgomery County to the team championship.
Macy Whaley (111) and Jordyn Smith (102) joined Patrick and Brown to give the Indians a 386. That was 26 shots fewer than Boyd County, the only other competitor in the running for a team trophy.
Jossy Pack (108) and Anna Tague (142) helped the Lions compile a team score to claim the runner-up hardware.
Montgomery County coach Chris Spoonamore has his fingers crossed the title, along with the one the Indians won at Mason County's invitational on Wednesday, indicate what is to come later in the year. Montgomery County has been the region tournament runner-up the last two seasons and aims a step further this fall.
"We were hoping this would be our year," Spoonamore said. "I know to start it, this year feels really good. Let's just hope that we keep the momentum up as we move forward."
Missy Kennedy alluded to just that as she announced the Indians' winning team score in the trophy presentation.
"I hope to see that number drop a little bit by the end of September!" Kennedy said.
Spoonamore hopes for the same thing.
"I'll be honest," he said later, "they won't see a tougher course than this course all season. You pair that with the conditions and the (lack of) experience that we have, to come away with that win, it's pretty remarkable."
Morgan Kennedy, Patrick, Burke, Ramey and Ledford were named to the All-Tournament Team as top-five finishers.
Burke did it despite the fact that she "blew up the first two holes," she said. Burke spoke with Musketeers coach Kacey Carver after that, "calmed down, and I played pretty decent, played pretty consistent," she said.
Burke saw value in figuring out on the fly what she needed to do to be competitive after a rough beginning and in difficult conditions.
"It shows that you can always come back from a tough start, so that's promising for other tournaments in the future," she said. "It definitely taught me some stuff about course management, how to keep my score better in these kind of conditions."
West Carter's Kinzie Kilgore (92) and Rowan County's Cadence Caskey (93) rounded out the top 10.
The tournament format gave players the option of either playing each hole out, or following what Missy Kennedy called "a circle 8," in which a player could pick up the ball and move on to the next hole if she was already 4-over-par for the hole. Montgomery County's "A" team and Boyd County were the only two teams of seven participating squads that chose to have every golfer play out.
Missy Kennedy is in talks with another area school, she said, to try to put together two consecutive days of local tournaments next year, hoping to entice teams from elsewhere in the state to attend.
Boyd County Lady Lions Invitational
(Top four individuals count for team score)
* used "circle-8" provision; team and individual ineligible for awards
1. Montgomery County "A" (386) -- Kylie Brown 89, Peyton Patrick 84, Delaney Wills 115, Macy Whaley 111, Jordyn Smith 102
2. Boyd County (412) -- Morgan Kennedy 75, Kristen Ramey 87, Jossy Pack 108, Anna Tague 142
No Team Score
Ashland -- Laney Sorrell 88, Tori Brown 104, Scarlett Adkins 127*, Sophia Evans 158, Grier Campbell 142*
Montgomery County "B" -- Ava Vanderhoof 114, Allie Leggett 127, Anna Hensley 128*, Caley McKinney 117*
Owsley County -- Addison Terry 113*, Carly Smith 132*, Jessalyn Bishop 114*, Laya Lynch 160*, Delaney Smith 160
Raceland -- Gracie Gartin 131, Amelia Clarke 144*, Lexi Boggs 162*, Makena Francis 129*
Rowan County -- Cadence Caskey 93, Alana Kidd 122, Kyndra Howard 145*, Callie Baber 124
Individuals
East Carter -- Emi Ledford 87
Greenup County -- Cambria Burke 85
Lewis County -- Makayla Kielman 126, Laira Kennedy 101
Mason County -- Macey Littleton 88
Morgan County -- Carolina Johnson 135*
Pikeville -- Kaitlyn Stepp 97
Powell County -- Darcy Lawson 94
Russell -- Jacey Armstrong 121*, Blakely Monte 128, Kendall Queen 127
West Carter -- Kinzie Kilgore 92, Bristol Boggs 123
