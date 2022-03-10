Regular attendees at Raceland sporting events can often see one of the Rams’ most avid supporters wearing his orange and black.
Ron Keeton’s Raceland roots are fully entrenched into the community and its athletic programs.
But Keeton will no longer be roaming the Rams sideline during a girls basketball game. Raceland did not offer Keeton an opportunity to return for an eighth season leading that program, it informed him Monday.
Raceland posted a 72-122 record, according to KHSAA statistics, during Keeton’s tenure.
“Obviously, it was not the record that we wanted,” Keeton said. “By the same token, we play in an All “A” region that includes West Carter and Menifee County. Then you add that we play in a tough district and if you want to compete with those teams, you have to schedule in a manner to prepare you to beat them.
“If we say the record is what defines a successful program,” he added, “I disagree with that. Everybody has a different explanation of it. (Veteran assistant) Nick Lemon came on board with me when I got the coaching job. We wanted to have a program that could not only succeed on the court, but it had to be geared towards the kids and not the wins and losses.”
Keeton said the memories he takes with him are too numerous to name. He leaves his position on a high note after the Rams prevailed over Lewis County in double overtime in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals last month.
That granted Raceland its first trip to the 16th Region Tournament since 2010.
“I go back to the celebration that the kids had after the Lewis County game,” Keeton said. “You always hope you would get the opportunity to do that. I feel like we have a group of players who can put themselves in the same position multiple times over the next four or five years.”
Tom Collins, Raceland’s principal and athletic director, recognized Keeton’s contributions to the program but ultimately had to look at the entire product, he said, and not just one game when he made his final decision.
“This wasn’t an overnight thing,” Collins said. “It’s been seven seasons, and seven seasons can’t be superseded because he won one big game at the end of the year. Just like those seven seasons don’t take away from that significant win.
“I was proud of the girls, I was proud of the staff, but we’ve had seven seasons of his body of work, and for the most part, the proof is in the pudding.”
Collins called Keeton “a good man and a consummate player’s coach.” He said Raceland still has a young roster and needed a fresh outlook.
“We’ve got a lot of young girls with a lot of expectations putting their time in, and I just felt like we’ve kinda flatlined,” Collins said. “We don’t know who that person will be, but we need a voice at the top that’s gonna take the bull by the horns to really try to get us to the next level.
“We had that great, great win (in the district tournament vs. Lewis County), and we’ve had some wins, but we’ve never been able consistently to win away from home.”
Keeton coached at the middle school level and spent 10 years as a varsity assistant before he obtained the head coaching job on his third try in 2015.
Keeton said embracing the small-school atmosphere and the sense of family at his alma mater is important to him.
“It’s the nature of Raceland,” Keeton said. “We are all intertwined together. We may not always get along, but we are one big family. At the encouragement of my daughter (Krystal) to apply a third time, it turned out awesome.”
Keeton feels the future of the program is bright. The Rams lose just one senior, Emma Picklesimer.
Keeton said he is grateful for the support he’s received from his family, the community and former coaches and players.
“It’s all about friendships and relationships,” Keeton said, “and building character in young kids to succeed in life. Since I began coaching, I always told the kids to build friendships. Stay close to your teammates. They are your rocks in life.”
