ASHLAND In five out of their last eight matches heading into Thursday evening, Ashland and Boyd County have battled to a two-goal margin or fewer.
And the LadyCats and the Lions had the 16th Region’s first and second-best goals-allowed mark, with nine and 12, respectively.
To say the least, the series has been competitive.
The result of Thursday’s showdown between Boyd County coach Olivia Pennington’s and Ashland coach John Cook’s clubs was no different, settling on a scoreless draw as Sophie Stevens’s 10 saves and Gracie Madden’s five stops moved Ashland’s record to 10-2-2 overall and Boyd County’s to 7-4-1.
The Lions, who played with one attacking forward – Boyd County freshman leading scorer Faith Burnside – had an obvious game plan: “if you don’t give up a goal, you can’t lose.”
“We really went in and focused on our defense,” Pennington said. “We tied them and went in a PK shootout the last game (a 2-1 Boyd County victory on Aug. 30), so we thought that we’d hold defensively and take our opportunities when they came about. When you look at Ashland, they’re really good with their through balls. We really focused on that and did a great job defensively.”
Cook, whose LadyCats enjoyed a 16-8 edge in shots and a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal, felt that Ashland just wasn’t as sharp as it was in the LadyCats’ 3-1 victory over East Carter two days prior.
“We played a good game, but we didn’t play at our best tonight,” Cook said. “But you also have to give credit to Boyd County as part of that too. They played a good game and kept us off of the scoreboard.”
As Boyd County’s defensive field general in goal, Stevens was a large part in the Lions’ defensive prowess.
At one point between the 15:04 mark of the first half to the 26:45 mark of the second half of competition – a span of more than 28 minutes of game action – Boyd County didn’t attempt a single shot to Ashland’s seven in that stretch, with the LadyCats placing five of their seven attempts on frame in that span.
However, on each attempt, Stevens took charge.
In collecting her 10-save outing, Stevens made two identical saves with the tips of her feet to prevent possible goals by Ashland’s Milei Baker with 1:48 to play in the first half and Kenleigh Woods with 20:04 to go in the second half. Stevens then withstood five shots over the match’s final 11 minutes – including a shot to the neck on a Woods blast with 2:18 to go – to close out her seventh shutout of the season.
“That was Sophie’s best game,” Pennington said. “She had an amazing game. To only be a sophomore and command the field like that is insane.”
Ashland, which posted eight of its 10 shots on goal within the final 20 minutes of both halves of competition, attempted to break through by putting Baker and Woods, who had combined for 35 goals and 10 assists between them coming into Thursday’s matchup, at the forward positions.
Instead, Ashland was held scoreless, and also had to rely on senior goalkeeper Gracie Madden and sophomore defender Mary Bolen, the latter of whom Cook credits for “cleaning up any trash that was in (the box),” to keep Boyd County from answering in transition.
A Maddison Badgett attempt with eight minutes to go off of a setup feed from Burnside was saved by Madden and a ball that glanced hard off of the hand of Addison Miller with 1:49 to play missed just off to the left of the post, representing the Lions’ best opportunities to notch the go-ahead goal.
Madden notched five saves to increase her save total to 61 for the year and collected her 10th shutout in 14 games.
“It doesn’t matter which one of us is up or down from one year to the next – it’s a battle,” Cook said. “That’s like the first game we played, where we went to kicks. It’s just, every time we play them, man, they go all out and we know it’s going to be a close game. Hat’s off to (Stevens). She played a heck of a game. Gracie did a good job in goal as well. They’re both two of the better keepers in the region, that’s for sure.”