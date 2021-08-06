Around Boyd County, senior Rylan Keelin’s role as center midfielder on the boys soccer team is equal parts point guard, quarterback and catcher.
If you compare the Lions to a bicycle tire, Keelin’s the hub – the one who has to know where the fullbacks, fellow midfielders, forwards and goalkeeper should be and maybe what math problems befuddled them in the classroom on game days.
In five words – he has to know everything.
“I just try to control the field, control the tempo,” Keelin said. “I feel like everything on the team is run through me, almost.”
Keelin has served 17 assists through three seasons, including a team-high six for last year’s 9-1-1 squad. He can score a little, too – six goals last year and 16 for his career.
Boyd County coach Logan Price remembered Keelin as a smallish freshman. “He’s about a biscuit away from 100 pounds,” he said after Keelin’s goal sent the Lions to their first 16th Region Tournament title in 2018, a 1-0 win over East Carter.
And now?
“He’s grown up,” Price said. “I don’t know about grown out. He’s about 6-1, 6-2; I look up at him a little.”
Keelin was kicking a soccer ball before he could read. He picked up the “beautiful game” at age 3.
“I played, like any other kid, in the Y leagues,” Keelin said, “and then I just stayed with it. And as I kept playing, I grew to like it more and more.”
Keelin joined Boyd County’s starting 11 midway through his freshman season. He also falls back on defense, but he considers himself primarily an attacking midfielder.
Understandably, Keelin’s 2018 goal “is up there” on his highlights list. He trailed former Lion Ryan Suttles and took a shot he wasn’t sure would go in.
“To be a freshman scoring that is pretty cool,” Keelin said.
Keelin said his role this season is “just basically more responsibility than I’ve ever had to deal with.”
“I just do my part on the team, do whatever I can to help the team win,” Keelin said. “I’m really not concerned with limelight or whatever, just so we get the result.”