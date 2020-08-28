Lu Young precisely set out the premise of the Kentucky Board of Education’s special virtual meeting at its outset on Friday afternoon.
“While we all desire to return some sense of normalcy, we continue forward by asking all along the way: is what we are doing safe? What more might we do to protect our athletes, our coaches and their fans?” the board chair said. “And it is our obligation as the Kentucky Department of Education, a sacred one, to ask these questions about safety.”
They did exactly that. Nearly four hours of discussion followed before the board voted 10-0 to write the KHSAA Board of Control to urge additional considerations of “high-contact” fall sports during the age of COVID-19.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett and state public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack made presentations and a handful of district superintendents spoke before the board had discussion and then voted.
Tackett spoke eight days after the KHSAA board voted overwhelmingly in favor of the beginning of mandatory practice for fall sports teams this week and competition on the first full week of September.
Tackett noted that the board considered and rejected proposed options to further postpone some or all fall sports, except golf.
“Based on the feedback from Fulton all the way to Ashland, and Newport all the way to Williamsburg, the combined feedback, the decision was made and affirmed that they would go ahead with a regular schedule,” Tackett said, “and the board would commit to meet again if there was any regulatory stoppage proposed.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference that evening that he would take time to think over any possible action, and on Monday he said he would not take any such action, provided infection rates and the like don’t increase dramatically.
Stack, who along with Beshear has been unenthusiastic in response to the KHSAA’s return to action now, discussed myocarditis — heart inflammation — which some doctors have linked to COVID-19 and emphasized a continual need to keep infection rates manageably low.
“Is this gonna affect many people? I don’t know,” Stack said. “Will many people die from this? I don’t know, probably not. Do I have confidence in that? No. I don’t know.
“So here’s the thing: I’m not here to tell you, ‘Oh, people are gonna die, so don’t play sports.’ I’m just here to say, I don’t know if people will die; how comfortable are we all allowing sports to happen, not knowing if this is gonna be as big a problem as the early signals suggest it theoretically could be?”
Tackett returned to the spot after Stack’s presentation and was asked by Young about the KHSAA’s role in monitoring compliance with guidance once it is produced.
He said the KHSAA website will have an incident report system, but that much of the burden will fall at the local level. He did add the KHSAA would view such instances as a violation of its bylaws.
“We’ve reminded our schools — they’ve always had to select a game manager — they’ve gotta do what we saw in Utah and Indiana last weekend,” Tackett said, referring to states that have begun high school football. “If they see these standards not being adhered to, first thing they’ve gotta do locally is stop the contest. Say, ‘Look, if we don’t straighten it up, we’re canceling.’
“And that is an expectation. And if they don’t do it, we have the ability — seldom-used and don’t like to do it — to just say, OK, you’re done with athletics until you figure out a way to police this.”
Ex officio board member Allison Slone, a special education teacher at McBrayer Elementary in Morehead and the lone board member from northeastern Kentucky, said she can relate to mothers of athletes who have sent her email asking her to put herself in their shoes. Slone had a senior child last year, she said, who missed out on having a normal high school senior experience, and an eighth-grade son who didn’t get to compete in bass fishing because of the KHSAA spring sports shutdown.
“I’m not sitting here today wanting to decide whether children should play sports or not,” Slone said. “I want to decide how they can play sports, and do it safely.”
Slone spoke in defense of the idea of local control and making it clear to school districts what outcomes they must avoid in order to keep playing.
“That way, they know, and they need to enforce to those students who are going and hanging out at the local GameStop store or at the local Cracker Barrel,” Slone said, “or whatever they’re doing outside of that practice.
“We’re all gonna have to make sacrifices. That may mean that your district decides you don’t get to attend (an) event. But if you’re truly advocating for your kid to get to play ... you know the end result, and you know if the number gets to this many cases, you might be shut down. Then it’s on you and those districts to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Following that comment period, Young sought a motion to authorize the KDE to write the KHSAA board, based on the discussions of the meeting, “urging additional considerations of alternative options, additional guidance, further clarification, whatever makes for good next steps on behalf of the Board of Control, for high-contact fall sports.”
Mike Bowling made the motion and Patrice McCrary seconded, and it passed 10-0.
