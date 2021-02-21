GRAYSON Kentucky Christian’s football team scraped and broke thousands of pounds of ice and snow before Sunday’s game against Bluefield College.
The Knights figuratively dumped a ton of offense and defense on the Rams — 625 total yards in a 45-0 wipeout.
“It’s been 478 days since we’ve played at home,” KCU coach Corey Fipps said.
As if not having power or running water on campus for much of last week, Fipps and KCU community mourned the passing Saturday of Dr. Jamie Coates.
“She was the head coach of our worship collective,” Fipps said. “ … Chapel is such a big part of the Christian experience here at KCU.
It may have taken Fipps a while to peruse KCU’s offensive output, but it was worth it.
Start with quarterback Jakwon Roberts — 23-of-31 for 271 yards and four touchdowns. He found Diego Soto (seven catches, 122 yards) for scores of 32 and 40 yards, hit Jaylen Hawthorne with a five-yarder and connected with Brendan Ray from 15 yards away.
“I was just going in there trying to operate the offense,” Roberts said.
Continue with running back De’Anta Sipp; he ran 22 times for 106 yards and a six-yard touchdown.
And finish with the team totals: 352 rushing yards and 273 passing. KCU ran 96 plays (6.5 yards per snap) to Bluefield’s 49 and 2.6. The Knights had the ball a little more than 40 minutes.
KCU’s (2-0) defense was as stout and stingy as the offense was prolific. It held Bluefield (1-2) to 128 total yards; forced five fumbles and recovered three; intercepted two passes; and limited quarterback Bryce Verble — who threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-43 loss on Feb. 13 — to just eight yards on Sunday.
The secondary was strong; cornerback Tyquan Fleming broke up three passes by himself.
No wonder Bluefield coach Dewey Lusk was impressed.
“Give KCU all the credit in the world,” Lusk said. “They came out here and they were physical; they played hard, ran the ball well, threw it well, didn’t make many mistakes.”
About the only lackluster portion of KCU’s win was the penalties — the Knights were flagged 11 times for 132 yards.
It didn’t matter that a few of Roberts’s passes wobbled. Not to Soto, anyway — his 32-yard score was noticeably wounded duck-ish.
“(Soto) made a play for me,” Roberts said. “He did what a receiver’s supposed to do.”
Soto added: “I had the safety beat, and I knew I could adjust to it faster than he could because when I came back to the ball, he was still trying to slow himself down.”
Bluefield’s most crushing blunder might have been bobbling the second half kickoff. KCU kicker Paul Rodriguez recovered the fumble, and eight plays later it was 21-0 on Roberts’ pass to Ray.
A pattern formed.
On Bluefield’s next possession, KCU’s Jakobe North picked off Verble, which Roberts and Soto converted for the 40-yard score.
KCU goes for its third straight win when St. Andrew’s University comes to Grayson at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BLUEFIELD 0 0 0 0 — 0
KY. CHRISTIAN 7 7 21 10 — 45
FIRST QUARTER
KCU-Jaylen Hawthorne 5 pass from Jakwon Roberts (Paul Rodriguez kick), 10:29
SECOND QUARTER
KCU-Diego Soto 32 pass from Roberts (Rodriguez kick), 10:23
THIRD QUARTER
KCU-Brendan Ray 15 pass from Roberts (Rodriguez kick), 11:57
KCU-Soto 40 pass from Roberts (Rodriguez kick), 10:13
KCU-De'Anta Sipp 6 run (Rodriguez kick), 4:00
FOURTH QUARTER
KCU-Rodriguez 25 field goal, 10:08
KCU-Jerald Daniels 29 run (Rodriguez kick), 7:25
B KCU
First downs 10 37
Rushes-yards 22-66 64-352
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-27-2 24-32-0
Passing yards 62 273
Fumbles-lost 5-3 2-1
Punts-Avg. 7-41.0 1-34.0
Penalties-yards 6-47 11-132
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Bluefield rushing: Sumrall 6-28, Lumpp 4-25, Verble 3-0, Cox 2-0, Jackson 5-8, Locke 2-5, .
KCU rushing: Sipp 22-106, Latimer 14-40, Billings 1-3, Daniels 6-70, Drucker 2-26, Christian 8-54, Sammons 2-5, Roberts 8-44, Soto 1-4.
Bluefield passing: Verble 2-10-8, Cox 9-17-54.
KCU passing: Roberts 23-31-271, Sammons 1-1-2.
Bluefield receiving: Ebron 4-34, Trevillian 2-12, Quirley 1-0, Chambers 1-(minus-1), Lumpp 1-9, Strickland 2-8.
KCU receiving: Soto 7-122, Auzenne 2-20, Latimer 1-1, Hardwick 6-56, Hawthorne 3-34, Coleman 1-2, Ray 2-25, Williams 1-2.