Nick Karle suspected as far back as the summer that Rose Hill Christian's girls basketball team would have roster size problems. He didn't anticipate the Royals would have so few players available that they'd have to finish both of their first two games of the season with only four players on the floor.
Seeing that as an untenable situation, Karle resigned as Rose Hill's coach on Monday.
Karle and his family made that decision, he said, to find a better opportunity elsewhere for his daughter, eighth-grade point guard Gabby Karle.
"I just don't want to continue to put my daughter through that," he said Monday night, "knowing that she could potentially go somewhere else and play for a bigger school; not necessarily a better program, but a program that there's plenty of girls; you don't have to worry about a lack of numbers or injuries or anything like that."
Rose Hill went 18-12 last season, its first under Karle, and is 1-1 this year. The Royals won at Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia), 53-42, on Dec. 2 and lost to Lexington Christian, 54-46, on Saturday night at Charles E. Stewart Gymnasium.
Rose Hill continued its general program ascent last season by playing and beating its share of 16th Region opponents. The Royals began the Karle tenure with a 48-38 victory over Greenup County to end a 90-game losing streak against region opposition spanning a decade.
By the end of the season, Rose Hill had won six games against region opponents. The Royals also returned to 64th District seeding and tournament play after a five-year absence.
"I think my players showed a lot of heart," Karle said. "I think my staff and I worked extremely hard. It wasn't easy changing the culture, changing the mindset, but the ride got cut shorter than I would've wanted it to. My staff and I put a lot of time in our players, in our program, and to see it unfold like this, it's very disappointing."
Rose Hill has seven players on the roster, including Baylee Stephens, who tore her ACL in the season opener and is out for the year, Karle said, and Isabel Hensley, who is working her way back from a broken tailbone and has yet to play this season. Nessa Wright returned against Lexington Christian after missing the Teays Valley Christian win with an ankle injury but isn't yet back to 100%, Karle said.
Bellamee Sparks is averaging 27.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game through Rose Hill's first two outings, while Gabby Karle netted 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds during that time.
Avary Newell grabbed 8.0 rebounds and Aaliyah Ray collected 7.0 boards per game thus far.
"It's upsetting, it's frustrating, because we put a lot of time in this, a lot of effort," Karle said, "and we've built that program to be able to compete with some of these teams around here. It hasn't been easy, but at the end of the day, I look back at it and I have no regrets."
Karle also coaches the Rose Hill boys middle school team on which his son, Max, plays, and he plans to finish the season in that capacity, he said. After that, he wants to find another high school head coaching role.
"I really enjoy building a program," he said. "I feel like I was successful in a short amount of time changing the culture and mentality and the program in general. I think I've proved what I can do.
"If the opportunity arises and a school's willing to trust the abilities that God's given me to coach, then I'd be willing to step up and be a head coach again. If it's just being a dad, supporting my daughter and my son, then that's what the Lord wants me to do."
