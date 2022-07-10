SOUTH SHORE Bailey Potter was not about to let her Little League season come to an end Sunday as Stan Spence met District 2 Champion Henry County in an elimination game in South Shore.
The right-hander fanned 13 batters and allowed only two hits to lead Stan Spence over Henry County, 11-1 in six-innings in the Junior League softball All-Star state tournament. Potter did not allow a baserunner until a two-out walk in the third and surrendered both hits of the game by Henry County in the fourth.
“She’s a really good kid and she just tries to do her best for everybody else,” Stan Spence manager Joshia Grayson said of Potter. “She really tries hard for everybody and she’s really hard on herself. When she does good, we are really proud of her.”
Potter struck out at least two batters in every inning except the fifth but was rewarded with a 9-4-3 double play to erase a lead off walk. Potter struck out three in the final stanza with a pair of walks flanking her first two strikeouts.
However, Potter also had plenty of run support from her team in the mercy run-rule win. Stan Spence hammered out 11 hits and dented the scoreboard five times in the opening frame.
“It makes me feel really good because we worked hard on hitting,” Grayson said of the stat.
Stan Spence sent nine batters to the plate in the home first, a complete turnaround from their opening game loss to Letcher County that saw only three hits by the host All-Stars.
“It allowed them to settle in pretty good,” Grayson said. “I was really proud of them. They had a lot of errors in the last game and it really made them more confident in this game.”
Charleigh Grayson led Stan Spence with a 3-for-4 day at the plate that included an RBI double in the first. The cleanup hitter drove in a pair and scored twice, too. Hailey Dillow and Brylee Fisher tripled and Heidi Felty added a double in the fifth.
Serenity Clarkson singled home the game-clinching run in the sixth after a leadoff single by Abby Imel and walks to Fisher and Potter loaded the bases.
Stan Spence will meet Letcher County today at 4 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship at 6 p.m. against Russell County.
“Hopefully in the rematch, (Stan Spence) will be a lot better and a lot stronger,” Grayson said. “We realize that we gave up a lot of runs on errors, hopefully they know if they come out strong, they can do great things.”
HENRY CO. 000 010 — 1 2 5
STAN SPENCE 511 211 — 11 11 1
Wilkerson and Staley; Potter and Dillow. W—Potter. L—Wilkerson. 2B—Felty (SS), Grayson (SS), Smith (HC). 3B—Fisher (SS), Dillow (SS).
Letcher County 5 Stan Spence 2Samara Bailey struck out 10 and allowed only two earned runs on three hits as Letcher County defeated Stan Spence, 5-2, in the opening game of the Little League Junior Softball All-Stars State Tournament in South Shore.
Bailey pitched behind her defense and an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after Letcher County plated a pair of runs with two outs to open the contest.
“It just sets our pace and allows us to sit back and play our game,” Letcher County manager Matt Bayheart said of the early lead.
After Stan Spence starting pitcher Bailey Potter made quick work of the first two batters from Letcher County she faced, the District 7 Champions turned in three consecutive two-out hits capped off by an RBI triple by Bella Holbrook.
Stan Spence evened the affair at 2-2 in the top of the third after three consecutive walks to Hailey Dillow, Haley Hall and an intentional walk to Heidi Felty loaded the bases for Charleigh Grayson and the cleanup hitter delivered with a two-RBI single to center.
But Letcher County answered with a pair of runs in the home half of the third on a single by Sara Richardson and a multitude of errors by Stan Spence to put Letcher County back in front for good.
“It’s huge because you don’t want the momentum to be lopsided,” Bayheart said. “When you are tied up like that, it’s imperative that you make a good showing and get that momentum back in your favor.”
Regaining the lead also allowed Bailey to attack hitters the way she wanted as she fanned the side in the fourth and sat down six in a row before surrendering a leadoff single to Felty to open the sixth.
“It lets her relax and lets her sit back and really attack the hitter and focus on hitting her spots and getting her pitches that she wants to throw,” Bayheart said of regaining the lead.
Richardson led Letcher County at the plate, going 3 for 3 and scoring three of its five runs.
STAN SPENCE 002 000 0 — 2 3 5
LETCHER CO. 202 010 X — 5 6 1
Potter and Dillow; Bailey and Combs. W—Bailey. L—Potter. 3B—Holbrook (LC).