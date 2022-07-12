SOUTH SHORE Letcher County wanted to put Stan Spence on its heels before the host All-Stars got off its first punch.
Maddie Porter set the tone for the District 7 Champions with a leadoff single to open the contest and RBI doubles by Katie Combs and Sara Richardson put Letcher County in front 2-0.
They would need no more as Letcher County advanced to the Little League Junior Softball All-Star State Championship game against Russell County with a 9-1 win over Stan Spence Monday night.
“I was really just glad to get our bats rolling,” Assistant Coach Mike Sexton said. “Sometimes we are a little slow on our bats. We jumped out early and maintained the lead. Girls kept their bats going and we pulled off the win.”
Maddie Potter set the tone early and often with a 4-for-4 night at the dish. Richardson went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair and Combs finished 2 for 3 while scoring three runs.
Letcher County tallied three runs in the visiting first behind timely hitting and a pair of costly errors by Stan Spence. However, when Stan Spence got its first crack at the plate, starter Scarlett Stamper retired the side in order to maintain a 3-0 lead.
“I’ve always thought—especially if you go in as the visiting team—if you can go up on them two or three runs and for lack of better words, get their morale down a little bit, it does a lot for us,” Sexton said.
But Stamper only got stronger as the game went along while fanning nine in the contest, including the side in the second.
“We didn’t have her yesterday,” Sexton said of Stamper. “She had been on vacation and she just got back today. She’s tough and if we don’t have her, we’re missing her. She came in and pitched a good ballgame. We thought about pulling her (late) but she told me she had it.”
Stan Spence tallied its first hit and run in the third after a leadoff single by Kameron Wood and a two-out single by Kylee Wood brought home the only run of the game for Stan Spence. But Letcher County had added two runs in the top of the inning and Stan Spence left a pair of runners in scoring position to close the third, squashing their best opportunity to get back into a game they had been playing from behind from the word go.
“It was very big because it just got in their heads and they just lost all confidence,” Stan Spence manager Joshia Grayson said of the early deficit.
But Stan Spence starting pitcher Bailey Potter did everything she could to keep her team within striking distance through five. She worked around a pair of one-out singles in the fourth and got a much-needed double play in the fifth after Richardson singled to open the frame.
Letcher County’s bats came alive in the final two stanzas after Samara Bailey delivered a pinch-hit, two-out single to right and Maddie Potter blasted an RBI double to the gap in left for a 6-1 lead. Three more runs came for Letcher County in the seventh with only one being earned after a multitude of errors haunted Stan Spence in the second meeting.
“I felt like we played better today,” Grayson said. “We hit the ball a lot better, so I was proud of them for that. Our defense was a little better but still not as strong as in the last game we played yesterday (against Henry County).”
Stamper slammed the door in the seventh after a pair of runners reached but never figured in the final outcome.
“Scarlett always finishes strong,” Sexton said. “She’s a two-time Little League state champion. In her first state championship, she went down on us and we thought we were done but she stepped up big for us. She did that again today and finished strong to get us the win.”
Stan Spence finished the state tournament 1-2 as the host, coming up shy of hopes of advancing to the championship game on their home field.
“It’s always disappointing but I’m always proud of my girls,” Grayson said. “They are all little. We only had one 14-year-old. The rest are league age 12 and 13. They are still a little team but I’m always proud of them no matter what.”
LETCHER CO. 302 001 3 — 9 12 1
STAN SPENCE 001 000 0 — 1 5 6
Stamper and Combs; Potter and Dillow. W—Stamper. L—Potter. 2B—Combs (LC), Potter (LC), Richardson (LC).