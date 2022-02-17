SUMMIT “Too much.”
Morgan County girls basketball coach Derrik Young only needed those two words to describe what Boyd County sophomore forward Jasmine Jordan did to the Cougars. The sophomore's career-high 28 points led the Lions to Wednesday's 69-55 win at Boyd County Middle School.
Jordan was appropriately altruistic in her credit-giving.
“Obviously I couldn't do it without my guards,” Jordan said. “They were definitely looking for me.”
Boyd County is playing some of its best basketball heading into Monday's 64th District tournament game against Rose Hill Christian at Ashland's Anderson Gym. The Lions are 16-10 heading into Friday's regular season finale against Rowan County.
“She's capable of doing that every night,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said of Jordan's scoring. “She went to war on the boards.”
Morgan County, meanwhile, has skidded a bit. The Cougars dropped their third game in their last four. Morgan County's game against Ashland, scheduled for tonight, was canceled due to potential high winds.
Jordan led a quartet of double-figure scorers. Taylor Bartrum was next with 16 points, Audrey Biggs added 12 and Emilee Neece contributed 10.
Boyd County (16-10) went to Jordan in the opening minute – her four points in 40 seconds plus two each by Biggs and Bartrum resulted in an 8-4 lead.
Morgan County (22-7) countered. Jenna Hampton, whose 22 points led the Cougars, and Emily Adkins' five points (she finished with 19) helped put the Cougars ahead, 14-12, after one quarter.
“We missed some assignments there, we let them get some open looks,” Fraley said. “We just had to shore up our defense a little bit there in the second quarter. I thought we did a nice job stopping people off the dribble and forcing some ill-advised shots.”
It only took Jordan 51 seconds to put Boyd County ahead, 15-14. Maci Adkins' 3 with 6:35 remaining put the Cougars up, 17-15, and there were three lead changes over the next two minutes.
Cue Neece here – her seven points helped put the Lions ahead, 26-19.
By halftime, the Lions had a 37-26 lead, and Jordan had 16 points.
A play with about three minutes left in the second stood out for its precise perimeter passing. Biggs started with the ball on the right wing and passed to Bartrum near the top of the key, who found Jordan left of the free throw lane for the bucket.
Did Jordan remember the sequence?
“Not really,” she said. “There were so (many plays) in my head.”
As she had in the first two stanzas, Jordan opened the third with a field goal, but a field goal a couple minutes later spoke to her tenacity around the rim – a steal, two misses and two offensive rebounds before the eventual put-back.
“We accused her of padding her stats on that one,” Fraley said. “But no, she was relentless. She stayed with it.”
It gave the Lions a 43-28 lead and they expanded to 58-38 after three quarters.
The Cougars were also a bit shorthanded. Starting guard Autumn Ross missed her second straight game recovering from an ankle injury. Young said Ross should be ready for next week's 62nd District tournament.
“She's more the enforcer for us,” Young said. “Right now, we have kids trying to learn to be more physical. And that was good for us to see that (Boyd County) really beat us to death on the boards.”
In the end, what Jordan did was the result of Fraley expecting a lot in practice.
“Sometimes, me and her, we get after it,” Fraley said. “All the time I get on her; she says, 'Coach, you've got to get on me,' and so I say, 'OK, the gloves are off.' I'm going to push her and try to make her the best ballplayer we can.”
MORGAN CO. 14 12 12 17 – 55
BOYD CO. 12 25 21 11 – 69
Morgan Co. (55) — G. Hampton 2, M. Adkins 5, E. Clinger 2, Smith 5, J. Hampton 22, E. Adkins 19. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (J. Hampton 2, E. Adkins 2, M. Adkins, Smith). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None
Boyd Co. (69) — Bartram 16, Jordan 28, Neese 10, Moore 3, Biggs 12. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Neese 2, Jordan, Moore). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Boys
Huntington Prep 96
Boyd County 57
There was little suspense in the Express's running-clock win.
By halftime, Huntington Prep was comfortable ahead, 48-28, and 72-44 after three quarters.
Luke Johnson led Huntington Prep with 23 points, and Cruz Davis added 21. Rheyce Deboard paced Boyd County with 23 points.
Boyd County hosts East Carter on Thursday and finishes the regular season Friday at Wolfe County before taking on Fairview in the 64th District tournament Tuesday at Ashland.
HUNTINGTON PREP 25 23 24 24 – 96
BOYD CO. 15 13 16 13 – 57
Huntington Prep (96) — Davis 21, M. Johnson 3, Muordar 7, L. Johnson 23, Hubbard 15, Timgler 11, James 8, Ntambue 5, Taylor 3. 3-Pt. FG: 13 (L. Johnson 4, Tingler 3, Davis 2, M. Johnson, Taylor). FT: 7-7. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Boyd Co. (57) — Ellis 7, Deboard 23, Spurlock 11, A. Taylor 2, Holbrook 4, G. Taylor 2, Robertson 8. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Deboard 6, Spurlock 3, Robertson 2). FT: 4-10. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.