ALEXANDRIA Two Lions posted double-doubles as Boyd County’s girls won their season opener against Bishop Brossart, 51-31.
Audrey Biggs and Jasmine Jordan led the way with 16 points and 10 points, respectively. Jordan collected 13 rebounds while Biggs grabbed 10 boards. Biggs was 6 of 8 from the foul line, including a perfect 4-for-4 mark in the second quarter.
Taylor Bartrum tossed in 10 points for the Lions (1-0). Jenna Stewart chipped in seven points.
Boyd County leaned on strong defense as no Bishop Brossart player cracked into double figures.
Boyd County will visit Fairview on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
BOYD CO. 10 14 18 9 — 51
B. BROSSART 8 6 9 8 — 31
Boyd County (51) — Bartrum 10, Jordan 10, Neese, Biggs 16, Stewart 7, S. Stevens 3, Opell 2, Moore 3. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Bartrum, Moore, Stewart). FT: 8-16. Fouls: 17.
Bishop Brossart (31) — Rowe 3, M. Parker 8, Macht 4, Kramer 6, Lloyd 1, Fisher 2, Bertsch, Kremer 3, P. Parker, Kaeff. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Kremer, Rowe). FT: 9-17. Fouls: 14.