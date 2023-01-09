Greenup County Schools announced on Monday that Travis Jones will be the new head coach on the gridiron when the Musketeers take the field this fall.
Jones, who has been an assistant coach for Greenup County for the past six years, was the EKC Assistant Coach of the Year in 2022. Jones started his time with the Musketeers as the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, and cornerbacks coach. He has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons.
In addition to his time with the football program, Jones has also been the head coach of both boys and girls track for the past two seasons.
Jones takes over for Zack Moore, who left the position in order to continue his administrative career at Greenup County High School where he serves as vice principal.
“For me, this was the only hire that made sense,” Moore said. “Travis was a loyal, hard-working assistant for six seasons. He’s also a great teacher, and great teaching and great coaching goes hand in hand.”
Moore helped guide the Musketeers to the third round of the postseason in 2022, something that hadn’t been done at Greenup County in 15 years.
“I think this program has a lot of positive momentum,” Moore said. “Travis and the rest of the coaches on staff are the perfect people in place to not just continue the success we’ve had, but to build it and take it places I wouldn’t have been able to.”
Jones, who is also a geometry teacher at Greenup County High School, is married to Mika Jones and has two daughters, Kynslee and Kilynn.