RUSSELL Chris Henry Jr. committed to play football at Ohio State University on Friday.
On Saturday, Adam “Pacman” Jones smiled.
Jones is raising Henry and brother DeMarcus, sons of Jones’ former West Virginia University and Cincinnati Bengals teammate Chris Henry, who died in 2009. Henry’s commitment was a popular topic among fans who lined up to see Jones Saturday at Ison’s Cards and Collectibles.
Derick Oliver, 13, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was one of several hundred who showed up for autographs and photos.
“It’s pretty neat,” Oliver said of Jones’ appearance. “It’s nice of him to come all the way from Cincinnati. He’s a really nice dude. A lot of famous people don’t really care, but he’s a genuine nice dude.”
Caring is a hallmark of Jones, who said he had to step in after Henry died from injuries after falling out of the bed of a truck.
“I don’t want them to make the mistakes I made,” Jones said.
Jones, 39, has experienced his share of trouble ranging from public intoxication to marijuana possession to assault. The first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2005, Jones also played cornerback for Dallas, Cincinnati and Denver before his career ended in 2019.
Jones was jovial and cordial Saturday, joking with fans and taking extra time for photos and conversations.
“We have some good stuff coming,” Jones said of some projects he’s working on in Cincinnati. “It’s going to be good.”
Cayden McKenzie, 15, of Portsmouth said he saw the good in Jones. He and Oliver received autographs on a Pac-Man video game plaque they said will hang in their rooms.
“Not a lot of famous people would come down here like he did,” McKenzie said. “It’s nice to see him come to a small community.”
Peyton Ison, 19, owns the business where Jones appeared. The former Raceland High School kicker and Eastern Kentucky University student said he’s a Bengals fan. Ison brought former Cincinnati running back Ickey Woods to the shop in March.
“I’ve had a tremendous amount of help from family along the way,” Ison said of being a young entrepreneur. “Without them I wouldn’t be here.”
Ison underwent heart surgery when he was 2 years old. He said he collected sports cards when he was little, then his interest rekindled during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
“The Bengals drafted (Joe) Burrow, so I got into football cards again,” Ison said. “After high school was over dad and I talked and he said maybe we should open a shop. We got that going, bought a building and never even dreamed we’d be hosting a Bengals player. I’m very thankful.”
Ison majors in business, with a minor in fire safety. When he’s away at school, his family takes care of the shop.
Ison said he thanks God for multiple blessings. He said the heart surgery was risky, but necessary.
“It makes me be thankful I’m here today,” Ison said. “It’s like God let that happen for a reason. He had a plan.”