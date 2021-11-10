E.B. Lowman didn’t grow up playing soccer. He never really had designs on coaching it, either, at least not beyond the YMCA youth-league and travel-team levels.
Yet the origin of high school girls soccer in eastern Kentucky can be traced directly to a party he attended in about 1992.
Dr. Jack Ditty, who was Lowman’s fraternity brother at Kentucky, was also there, and like Lowman, he was involved in soccer at his children’s behest. But the sport hadn’t yet taken hold at the girls high school level in what is now the 16th Region except at Rowan County.
Ditty and Lowman figured it was time for that to change.
Ditty’s roots are in Russell and Lowman’s in Ashland. They struck an agreement that each would work to get varsity girls soccer going at their respective schools.
As Lowman recalls it, Ashland’s administration was initially unenthusiastic about the idea. So Lowman — then and now a businessman by trade — struck a deal.
“I said, ‘What do I need to do?’” Lowman recalled nearly three decades later. “’I know everybody on the school board, they’re friends, but it doesn’t accomplish anything if I run around you to get this done. That’s not gonna work long-term. So what do I need to do? What needs to be done for this program that would cause you to approve it?’
“And they gave me a list.”
In the spring of 1993, Lowman reported to a school board meeting, with about 44 prospective players and their parents in tow. He had every item checked off the list but one: someone to call the shots.
“’We’ll find a coach,’” Lowman remembers telling the board, “’but if you need one now, if that’s what it takes for you to approve this, I’ll coach this team.’ ... They said, ‘All right, if you’ll coach, we’ll approve it!’ and they did.”
So began a 26-year career coaching the LadyCats, during which time they won 309 matches — making Lowman the fourth-winningest coach in state history — and three region tournament finals.
That resume would have made Lowman a no-brainer for nomination to the inaugural class of the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame. But Lowman’s former assistant and successor as Ashland’s skipper, John Cook, didn’t even have to bother — Lowman qualified for automatic induction by virtue of having won more than 250 games and being retired, Cook said.
“They beat me to the punch,” Cook cracked.
Lowman was honored at halftime of the championship game of the recently completed state tournament at Frederick Douglass, along with fellow former coaches Cy Tucker of South Oldham, Marshall County’s Stacey Bradley, Newport Central Catholic’s Kevin Turnick and Bourbon County’s Jeff Jett.
Winning games — and hearts and minds
Even if the LadyCats’ glowing win total was what caught the KHSGSCA’s eye, that wasn’t what made Lowman proudest about the program he founded, he said.
As evidence, he produced a college assignment penned by one of his former players.
Lowman’s reputation as the leader of a physically demanding program preceded him, 2017 graduate Madeline Garner wrote, and as a freshman joining the LadyCats, she was concerned. How could she handle practices that began with a required mile-and-a-half run in 12 minutes ... as a warm-up?
But Lowman won Garner over when he said he would run the mile and a half every day with the team, she wrote. Building from that, his diligence, leadership and respect for his players forged a relationship she described as being like a second dad and made her fall in love with a sport she didn’t anticipate loving.
“That’s why I coached,” Lowman said. “I’m thrilled I won over 300 games ... but I never coached for stats. I coached for the kids.”
Lowman also mentioned in a biographical statement he wrote for the KHSGCA his pride in the LadyCats’ reputation for competitiveness and integrity across the state.
“I’ve got several girls that coach or coached,” Lowman said. “They’re mothers, they’re surgeons, they’re doctors, they’re lawyers, they’re nurses, they’re physical therapists, they’re business professionals.
“Knowing how to work together with a group of people for a common goal is really important, and in that regard, I think the kids that played team sports come out with an advantage when they head into the business world.”
Built to Last
Lastly, Lowman expressed satisfaction in the program’s sustainability after he retired in 2018. He joked that Cook may have gotten more than he bargained for by leading the LadyCats to an undefeated mark until the state semifinals in his first season in 2019.
“I feel real good about the team and the direction,” Lowman said. “I do think we established a program that’s respected throughout the state.”
As Ashland has continued to compete for championships, one of Lowman’s famous program goals, it’s followed its founder’s philosophy in other ways.
The LadyCats long ago started corporately reciting the Lord’s Prayer before games. But when the tradition began, not everyone had the passage committed to memory.
“When I first started, half of my girls didn’t even know the Lord’s Prayer,” Lowman said. “I said, ‘OK, let’s do it this way. I’ll say a line and you repeat it after me.’ Of course, first I did the usual, ‘Anybody have any objection to this? I don’t want to make you uncomfortable.’ So I would say a line and they would repeat it.”
Eventually, Lowman said, the LadyCats learned the prayer well enough they would jet through it to prove they had it down pat and didn’t need his prompting.
When Lowman attended this year’s 63rd District Tournament final at Russell on Oct. 7, he discovered Ashland still does that.
“So the heart of what’s important — this is just me talking, I’m not trying to put my preferences on anybody else — the heart of what’s important to me is still intact,” Lowman said. “I have no doubt the integrity of the program is intact; the ideology behind the program is intact.”
Cook has resolutely continued along the same course that Lowman charted, based upon serving the kids and “treating everyone with respect and class,” he said.
“I am humbled and blessed to be where I am,” Cook said. “I inherited a program that has a rich history and winning tradition. Once a LadyCat, always a LadyCat.
“E.B. left some big shoes to fill, but he had them pointing in the right direction. I heard that somewhere years ago, and it couldn’t be any more true in my situation. ... He is LadyCat soccer and always will be. I’m just grateful to be a small part of it.”
Stepping Back, but
Repping ‘Cats
Lowman, 70, remains involved in property management, automotive and medical business holdings, but he is beginning to pull back, he said. He tries to attend every home Kentucky football and men’s basketball game and spend a little extra time at the beach with his wife, Jody, who as the team statistician was as consistently on the sideline at LadyCats games as her husband.
Lowman has one more aspiration: to go snow skiiing 50 days in a single year.
“Even at 70, I’m able to do it, but who knows?” Lowman said. “I guess what I really did was I looked at the mortality tables insurance companies use, and men (live to an average of) 77 to 78 years old, and I said, ‘Well geez, I’m in the last 10% of my life. I better go do the things I want to do.’
“I’m fortunate to have good health and enough good people around me that I can go do that.”
Lowman took a break from taking a break, so to speak, to attend his induction ceremony. He donned an Ashland shirt and hat and was the only newly minted Hall of Famer to wear his team’s apparel, he said.
“The reason I did it is because going into the Hall of Fame wasn’t just me,” Lowman said. “It was Ashland. And the only way I knew to acknowledge that was to wear our colors and put them out there.”
It was the continuation of Lowman doing what he thought best for the Ashland program, which he’d done since 1992.
Old habits are, after all, hard to break.
(606) 326-2658 |