WESTWOOD Tanner Johnson pitched in 22 points for Fairview on Tuesday night.
He also made the two biggest defensive plays of a thriller on opening night.
With the Eagles up on Greenup County by one point, Johnson’s steal and transition layup with 52 seconds to play stretched that edge to 66-63.
Fairview couldn’t extend its lead to two possessions, but nor could the Musketeers get even. Johnson’s swipe in the final five seconds helped keep the margin at three.
“We were coming down the stretch, and I knew that we had to get a few stops,” Johnson said. “I was just reading his eyes, like a defensive back in football. Read his eyes, and (the Greenup County ballhandler) looked right at the guy (he was passing to) twice in a row. Took it, stole it, scored it.
“I just felt like that gave us momentum really down the stretch.”
Greenup County still got a long look at a potential tying 3-pointer in the frontcourt in the final seconds. But Johnson contested it, it missed, and the Eagles prevailed by three at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.
Tamel Smith pitched in 19 points and Mitchell Cox added 13 off the bench for the Eagles (1-0), who won their lidlifter for the second straight season. They hadn’t done that since 2012-13.
First-year Eagles coach Clarence Thompson is hopeful that was a turning point in building Fairview’s program.
“These guys, up to this point, from what I’ve gathered, I believe they were content in, ‘Oh, I played well, but we lost; it’s OK,’” Thompson said. “That’s not the case. That’s not the way I roll. I win. No matter what it takes, I’m gonna win, to the best of my ability.
“Now, there’s gonna be times that we don’t win, obviously, but I’m very proud of them for that.”
Cohen Underwood delivered 26 points and collected 12 rebounds to lead all scorers for the Musketeers (0-1), who were playing at less than full strength due to injury and illness.
First-year skipper Corey Allison liked what Greenup County produced despite being without the likes of Carson Wireman, who’s sprained his ankle, and Isaiah Perkins.
“We got a lot of young guys that we are expecting some things out of that we would never have expected out of them before,” Allison said. “A lot of these guys never had starting roles like that, But they fought hard and bounced back in the second half.
“Some of them have never faced adversity like that, and it’s a learning thing. So I told them, it’s not a loss; we’ll take it as a lesson.”
Eli Adkins notched nine points and Bryson Chandley scored eight points for Greenup County.
The game featured 16 lead changes and nine ties. Izaac Johnson’s foul shot with 5:30 to go put Fairview ahead to stay.
Cox hit consecutive 3-pointers after that as the Eagles finally found some separation. The seven-point edge that produced was the widest of the night.
“Once he hit those back-to-back jumpers, that kindly set the one for us,” Thompson said of Cox, “and believe it or not, I think it boosted the (older players) to the point where, ‘We’re actually gonna win.’”
Fairview led 32-31 at intermission on Tanner Johnson’s 3 with 2:31 to play in the second quarter. And the Eagles were up 49-46 heading to the fourth quarter after Cox drove the lane for a bucket in the final five seconds of the third frame.
The Eagles were 5 for 12 from the foul line (41.7%), which figures to be a focus going forward. Thompson liked what it meant about his team to win in spite of that.
“Whenever you miss three front ends of the bonus, which could seal the game for us, and then you turn around and still win the game, that’s a good sign of a good team down the road,” he said. “That’s our goal. Come tournament time, we want to be that team (that makes opponents say), ‘Oh jeez, we have to play Fairview.’”
Izaac Johnson and Steven “Bubba” Day had 10 boards apiece for the Eagles.
Greenup County was 14 for 25 at the charity stripe (56.0%).
The Eagles and Musketeers are scheduled to meet again Jan. 25 in Lloyd.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Chandley 3-7 2-3 7 8
E. Adkins 3-11 3-3 4 9
Plummer 1-6 0-0 1 3
Veach 2-5 1-4 7 5
Underwood 9-12 6-8 12 26
Gammon 1-7 2-3 2 4
B. Adkins 2-2 0-4 5 4
Gibson 2-4 0-0 0 4
Taylor 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTAL 23-54 14-25 41 63
FG Pct.: 42.6. FT Pct.: 56.0. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Underwood 2-3, Plummer 1-4, E. Adkins 0-2, Veach 0-1, Gammon 0-2, Gibson 0-2). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
T. Johnson 10-19 1-2 2 22
I. Johnson 2-12 2-5 10 6
Ta. Smith 7-13 1-2 7 19
Adams 0-0 0-0 2 0
Day 3-8 0-1 10 6
M. Cox 5-15 1-2 4 13
Reihs 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 27-68 5-12 38 66
FG Pct.: 39.7. FT Pct.: 41.7. 3-pointers: 7-27 (Ta. Smith 4-9, M. Cox 2-6, T. Johnson 1-5, I. Johnson 0-5, Day 0-1, Reihs 0-1). PF: 21. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
GREENUP CO. 20 11 15 17 – 63
FAIRVIEW 18 14 17 17 – 66
Officials: Dave Anderson, David Stafford and Dwayne Farrow.