WESTWOOD The bite of a cold and windy night could be felt at the Fairview baseball field on Monday.
It did not measure up to the sting that Coal Grove felt in the home half of the second inning.
The Eagles posted six runs in the frame during a menagerie of miscues by the visiting Hornets. Fairview’s bats also made significant contributions along with Jaxon Manning’s solid performance on the mound in a 13-3 six-inning victory over Coal Grove.
“I like the way we hit the ball today,” Fairview coach Cody Sammons said. “I still think we are not swinging at some strikes. Overall, we are swinging the bats well. We saw improvement throughout the game. I can’t get mad when we score 13 runs.”
Tanner Johnson set the offensive tone for the Eagles. The junior recorded a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including two doubles. He scored twice and had three RBIs.
Johnson started this diamond season healthy after missing time last year due to an injury on the hardwood.
“He’s been our cleanup hitter this season,” Sammons said. “He’s come around big time. He missed the majority of last season due a wrist injury in basketball. This will be his first baseball season. I’m excited to see what he can do. He hits the ball well. Tonight, he smoked a couple down the third-base line. I’m really proud of him.”
The two teams met just 48 hours earlier across the river. It was a closer affair with the Eagles prevailing, 3-1. Coal Grove coach Blair Demetroules said the outcome of the games came down to pitching efficiency.
“We had a commanding start from our pitcher,” Demetroules said, “but he couldn’t locate his fastball. His curve ball was working. It was just some timely errors on our part. We threw our No. 1 (pitcher) on Saturday. He got a lot of routine outs. I think we hit the ball better today than we did on Saturday, so that was a positive.”
Johnson brought home two runs in the opening frame to give Fairview the lead for good. The first three batters reached for the Eagles in the next inning. Jacob Claar sent a tailing fly ball skyward in short right field that was mishandled by the Hornets’ second baseman, allowing two runs to come home.
An errant throw helped the remaining runner claim an extra base. A balk and a wild pitch scored two more and Johnson added a run-scoring double to complete the second stanza.
Sammons wants his team to stay aggressive at the plate and on the base paths. If the Eagles reach a bag, it’s a safe bet they are looking to advance.
“Any time you are putting the ball in play 1 through 9, there is a chance of an error,” Sammons said, “and a chance of something bad happening. If we make them make plays, it will help us score runs easier.”
James Stephens came on in relief for Coal Grove in the second inning and mitigated the damage for his team. The Hornets got two runs back in the top half of the frame after Landon Johnson accrued two RBIs with an extra-base hit.
Bradly Adkins added a two-bagger to his stat sheet in the fourth inning that contributed two more tallies to the home side of the scoreboard.
Another balk plated a run and Manning posted an RBI single to stretch the Fairview lead to nine runs. The Eagles loaded the bases later in the inning, but the Hornets stymied the offensive surge and momentarily staved off a run-rule finish.
The Hornets are only playing in their second contest of the season and Demetroules said his team has already showed their toughness in first two games.
“They responded well,” Demetroules said. “In baseball, there is adversity in every pitch and every single moment. We limited the damage. They had the opportunity to close the door on us in the fifth inning and we stopped that from happening. We lived to fight another battle. I like the direction that we are heading. If they keep believing in themselves, we will be ready to rock and roll.”
Manning pitched a complete game to pick up the victory on the mound. The senior struck out 11 batters, walked two and seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. Three of the final four Coal Grove (0-2) batters were sent down on punchouts.
“In the first inning, they were just poking the ball against him,” Sammons said. “They weren’t swinging hard. He threw well and he adjusted well. He came back out and started throwing more strikes.”
Fairview’s Cameron Harper reached base on a fielding error in the sixth inning. Courtesy runner Xavien Kouns made his way to third base and crossed home plate with the winning run on Cody Caldwell’s grounder.
The Eagles improve to 4-2.
(606) 326-2654 |
C. GROVE 102 000 — 3 6 6
FAIRVIEW 260 221 — 13 10 2
Davis, Stephens (2) and Scarberry (5) and Bloomfield; Manning and C. Harper. W—Manning. L—Davis. 2B—Johnson (CG), Johnson 2 (F), Adkins (F).