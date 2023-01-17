HUNTINGTON Mikey Johnson made the most of his time on the court Monday night in Huntington High’s contest against Ashland at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.
Having to sit for extensive time due to foul trouble in the first and third quarters, Johnson returned for the fourth and scored 10 of his game-high 20 points to lead the Highlanders past the Tomcats, 58-55, to end Ashland's five-game winning streak.
Johnson made the first two baskets in the fourth to give Huntington a 46-43 lead. At the end with the game on the line, the lefty went 4 of 4 from the foul line, got two huge rebounds and knocked away a length-of-the-court pass by the Tomcats with 1.2 seconds left when they needed a 3 to tie.
“At times when we needed Mikey, he came through,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “He’s got to do it for a whole ball game."
Johnson had eight points in the first period, but picked up his second foul just before the horn sounded and headed to the bench until just before halftime when he scored again to give the Highlanders the lead at the half, 29-28.
Johnson got foul No. 3 with 4:35 to go in the third and had to sit again. Then came Johnson in the fourth.
“We came out hard,” Johnson said. “They’re a tough team and we knew it would be close.”
Ashland employed a zone defense and after a slow start, the Highlanders started to find holes.
“Do what we’ve been doing. Inside-out," Johnson said. "We got mismatches in the middle and I took it to the hole.”
Johnson said he was disappointed when he picked up the third foul.
“It was a dumb foul,” he said. “My team needed me and I wasn’t there.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-3 junior, was there in the late stages of the fourth right after Asher Adkins made a 3 to give Ashland the lead, 54-53. After a timeout by Huntington with 53.6 seconds left, Johnson drew a foul with 28.9 seconds left and converted both free throws for the lead at 55-54.
The Tomcats worked the clock under 10 seconds, Tristin Davis missed a close-range shot and Jamari Tubbs got the rebound and got fouled. He made one of two free throws for a 56-54 lead.
Ashland then went to its go-to man in Zander Carter, who drew a foul with 3.4 seconds on the clock. He made the first shot. The Highlanders called timeout and Carter then missed the second.
Johnson got that rebound, drew a foul, made two more free throws and then the game-clinching deflection.
“A big moment,” Johnson said about the wait for the first two free throws. “I’ve got to come through. Relax. The second two I knew we needed to close them out. Then we had to get back. Ran to the ball and knocked it away.”
Jaylen Motley added 12 points for Huntington. The Highlanders (9-2) are home Wednesday against Capital.
Carter led Ashland with 20 points. Rheyce Deboard finished with 11 and Asher Adkins 10. The Tomcats (12-7) are back in action Friday at home against Danville Christian.
Holmes said he took timeout to let Carter think about his second free throw.
“I didn’t expect him to miss,” Holmes said. “That timeout worked. It was a good win for us. Had trouble with the zone at first, but we figured it out and played well as a team. We moved the ball well, shot well and fought through those screens. We find a way to win.”
Ryan Bonner, Ashland’s interim coach, called it a grind-out game.
“I felt we did enough on defense to win," he said. "On the flip side, we didn’t generate enough on the other side. We didn’t shoot well from 3 (4-of-16). We struggled at the rim. Their length and athleticism made it tough on us.”
ASHLAND 12 16 12 15 – 55
Ashland (55) -- A. Adkins 10, Carter 20, Deboard 11, T. Davis 2, Lalonde 3, Jennings 2, Mayor 2, Frieze 3, Strader 2.
HUNTINGTON 16 13 13 16 – 58
Huntington: Harris 8, Johnson 20, Motley 12, J. Tubbs 9, Lochow 7, M. Tubbs 2.