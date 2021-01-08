PAINTSVILLE Boyd County faced Johnson Central on the road on Thursday night in heated competition.
The score was close throughout the contest with Johnson Central pulling out the win, 67-57.
Emotions were high for the duration of the game as multiple technical fouls were called. The score remained within single digits until a late game technical was assessed to Boyd County with about a minute remaining on the clock. The Golden Eagles capitalized and stretched the final lead to 10.
Senior guard Isaiah May led the Golden Eagles with 25 points. John King scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Point guard Grant Rice chipped in nine points and six rebounds while Ryleh McKenzie scored nine points and dished out a team-high five assists.
Johnson Central (2-0) commanded the paint, scoring 38 of their points around the basket.
“This was a great win for us,” Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie said. “Boyd County is a solid team and well-coached. It was a great test for us, especially this early in the season. I thought both teams were a little sluggish, especially early game, but we showed a lot of toughness down the stretch to seal the win.”
Boyd County (1-1) gave a valiant effort with Dawson Meade scoring 11 points. Carson Webb, Austin Gibbs and Jason Ellis each contributed eight points.
Boyd County forced Johnson Central into 14 turnovers and converted those into 24 points.
“This was a hard-fought game with a talented Johnson Central team,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “This is a great measuring stick for us early in the season and I look forward to meeting them again as we have them on our schedule in March. When you play Johnson Central, it is always a good way to prepare your team for the district and regional tournaments at the end of the year.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Meade 4-6 1-2 6 11
Webb 2-6 4-5 1 8
Newsome 1-4 0-0 2 2
Deboard 1-7 2-2 5 5
Gibbs 4-8 0-0 7 8
Ellis 2-6 4-4 5 8
Hicks 0-2 0-1 1 0
McNeil 2-4 2-2 2 6
Cumpton 1-2 0-0 1 2
Blevins 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Walter 3-7 0-0 1 7
Team 5
TOTALS 20-52 13-16 36 57
FG Pct: 38.5. FT Pct: 81.3. 3-point FGs: 4-18 (Meade 2-2, Webb 0-3, Newsome 0-3, Deboard 1-4, Hicks 0-2, McNeil 0-1, Cumpton 0-1, Walter 1-2) PF: 22. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 24.
J. CENTRAL FG FT REB TP
McKenzie 4-8 0-1 3 9
May 8-17 8-10 5 25
Rice 4-8 1-3 6 9
VanHoose 1-3 5-7 3 7
King 5-12 3-5 8 15
Sartin-Slone 0-1 0-0 1 0
Hackney 0-0 0-0 0 0
J. Slone 0-2 0-0 0 0
Lemaster 1-2 0-0 1 2
K. Slone 0-2 0-0 1 0
Spriggs 0-0 0-0 2 0
Team 8
TOTALS 23-55 13-17 38 67
FG Pct: 41.8. FT Pct: 65.4. 3-point FGs: 4-13 (McKenzie 1-1, May 3-5, Rice 0-1, VanHoose 0-1, Slone 0-2, Lemaster 0-1, Slonoe 0-2) PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers 14.
BOYD CO. 15 11 11 20 — 57
J. CENTRAL 11 14 18 24 — 67