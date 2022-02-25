WINCHESTER Five Johnson Central wrestlers have advanced to the semifinals and eight other individuals are still alive and fighting for a top-eight finish for their teams after day one of the KHSAA State Championship at George Rogers Clark High School.
James Morris (113 pounds), Adams Williams (126 pounds), Reece Goss (144 pounds), Dalton Matney (175 pounds) and Chase Price (190 pounds) each won their first two matches on Friday and will wrestle in Saturday’s semifinals.
“We knew we had to perform and we had a pretty good day,” said Johnson Central head coach Darren Gamble. “Out of the 14 that qualified, I think we still have 11 qualifying for the second day. We have as many as most teams brought for the first day, we have that many kids wrestling for the second day.”
Williams, a two-time state runner-up remains in the mix. He won his first match with a 9-7 decision against Luke Knight of Anderson County and returned to beat Parker McKee of McCracken County In the quarterfinals 7-5. Williams will open Saturday’s wrestling with Union County’s Trayce Eckman.
“I was feeling pretty bad after weigh-ins. We didn’t have a lot of time to recover. So, I went in (to my opening match) and I took him down with a single leg. I let him back up and then I got a standing cradle and took him down and I gassed myself a little bit and just kind of hung on to my lead the rest of the match,” he said. “In the next round, I kind of bear-hugged my kid and eased him down to the ground, and then at some point I think he got a reversal and then I reversed him again, and I ended up winning.”
The Golden Eagles were the lone squad that qualified someone in each of the 14 weight classes out of last weekend’s sub-state competition for the state finals.
“It’s already good to have a total team effort. We had 14 kids qualify in a very tough semi-state,” Gamble said. “Our kids wrestled really well and earned their spot in the state finals. I’m very proud of them.”
Having a potential scorer in each weight class was a huge advantage for Johnson Central. Union County, the seven-time defending state champs, along with Ryle, qualified the next most wrestlers, each with 11.
“It definitely excites me. The more people you have the more of a chance you have to score points. We liked our chances coming in to it. We knew Union County would be tough,” said Gamble. “I don’t know if there have been any major upsets today. We have five in the semifinals and just looking at it on paper in the rankings, we were kind of hoping we had a good shot there and they came out and performed.”
The Golden Eagles enter the second day with 57.5 points and sit in third place in the team standings. Union County, with eight semifinalists, is first with 89 points, while Ryle (with five semifinalists) is second with 59. Paducah Tilghman is a distant fourth with 42 points.
Ryan Smith at 106 pounds, Caleb Barnes at 132 pounds, Jake Cain at 138 pounds, Logan Castle at 157 pounds, Zack McCourt at 165 pounds and Jesse McCoy at 215 pounds are all still alive for the Golden Eagles and will wrestle for a chance at finishing in third through eighth place.
West Carter senior Samuel Rayburn at 215 pounds and Boyd County junior Skyeler Tallent at 285 pounds both advanced to the second day after posting a 1-1 record on Friday. They will need to win their next match to earn a spot on the podium.
Competition resumes at 9:30 a.m. at GRC with the final 12 wrestlers in each weight class.