LOUISA After its setback at Russell earlier in the week, Lawrence County wanted to get off to a fast start Wednesday night.
Junior Luke Johnson didn’t waste any time displaying his wheels. He corralled a deep pass from teammate William Copley, turned on the afterburners and sailed a shot past the keeper for a tally three minutes into the Bulldogs’ match with Johnson Central.
Johnson recorded three more goals to propel Lawrence County to a 5-2 victory over the Golden Eagles at the Bulldogs soccer complex.
“He provides the energy and our team feeds off that,” Lawrence County coach Scott Johnson said. “They feed off our keeper and our center back. It’s nice to get things going early to give us a spark. That’s what I told the boys before the game.”
“We kind of struggled against Russell earlier in the week,” he added. “Johnson Central beat Russell this season. We knew that if we could get ahead and keep some momentum, we could play them well.”
Despite the 5-4 defeat in Flatwoods on Monday, the Bulldogs have won five of their first eight contests this season. Scott Johnson also saw improvement this week from his team.
“We were a tougher team tonight,” Scott Johnson said. “We challenged in the middle and our center midfielders, including Luke, Blake (Maynard) and Will Dillow, did a great job of contesting the middle, especially with balls in the air. Logan (Southers) and Brian (Nelson) did a great job of covering when our outsides got pressured.”
Luke Johnson battled two defenders inside the box to produce a score in the 18th minute that doubled the Lawrence County advantage. He got behind the Johnson Central back line early in the second half to tickle the twine and record a hat trick.
“He is fast, and he is gutsy,” Scott Johnson said. “He takes chances and he is a real competitive kid.”
He took advantage of another assist from Copley late in the match and rifled the ball inside the left post. The final goal increased his total to 24 for the season.
“He is a good, fast athlete and a good soccer player,” Johnson Central coach Dwight Chafins said of Johnson. “I like playing against some good competition. We’ve had some great competition here lately and we are glad to see players like Luke. It helps us grow and helps us learn. You don’t get better by playing teams that are not as good as you. You have to step up your competition.”
Johnson Central (3-3) was aggressive offensively in the opening half. The Golden Eagles had several chances to dent the scoreboard early but couldn’t capitalize. Falling behind 2-0, they were forced to play uphill the rest of the contest.
“It set the pace,” Chafins said of Johnson’s early goal. “We have a young back line. … We are young, and we are playing with our hearts on our sleeves. We are trying to build a program here. When that happens to a young team, they can get down.”
Also thwarting the Johnson Central offensive attack was Lawrence County (5-3) keeper Trenton Adkins. The junior, sporting quick, strong hands and a stellar mullet, recorded 12 saves and kept the Golden Eagles off the scoreboard until late in the match.
“(Adkins) is an outstanding keeper,” Scott Johnson said. “He has great hands and doesn’t care to get down and dirty. He will come out on people and attack the ball when it’s coming his direction.”
Chafins has seen plenty of growth from his team during the course of the season.
“We are improving with each test as we get towards the big test at district time,” Chafins said. “Each game is a learning opportunity for us. We always strive to do our best each time we take the field. It’s good to see our kids working hard.”
Nathaniel Narendrakumar and Shawn Arms collected goals for Johnson Central. Maynard had a tally on a penalty kick for the Dawgs.
