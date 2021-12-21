RACELAND Christmas music filled the airwaves inside the Palace Monday night as Raceland entertained Russell in a 63rd District tilt as a part of the Derby Classic.
On the court, the Red Devils were playing their own version of a famous Christmas song, “Jingle Bells” with a slight change.
Brady Bell ignited the Devils at start the second half after trailing by as many as nine in the opening 16 minutes to the tune of 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Russell to a 59-43 win.
Down 27-22, Russell used a pair of quick Raceland turnovers to open the third stanza that led to a 15-0 run while holding Raceland scoreless for over six minutes in the frame. The secret, Russell’s zone defense, is something that coach Derek Cooksey admits is less than his favorite to use.
“I don’t hate it,” Cooksey said with a chuckle. “But we just feel like we’ve put so much time into our man-to-man defense. Any coach will tell you that you have to be able to guard in man to play zone. Hats off to my assistant coaches who made a great call at halftime. We felt like if we could get a couple quick baskets and get into a rhythm, we could show them some full court pressure and drop back into zone and it basically stymied them.”
Russell opened the third on a Griffin Downs triple followed by Bell’s and-1 to close to within one. The next trip down the floor, Bell finished a bucket off an assist from Downs for the Devils first lead of the night and a Bradley Rose stick back pushed the lead to 30-27 behind an 8-0 run that forced a Rams timeout.
“Brady Bell put on a show,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “Glad to see Rose healthy. He played well and had a lot of success tonight in the second half.”
Rose added 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“Coming into this game, I’ve been kind of slowing getting going, so tonight was huge,” Rose said. “Just seeing what I can do is going to help me some going into some bigger games.”
Cooksey had plenty of options to praise on his team in the win.
“I could name several names who stepped up tonight, but our kids weren’t spectating tonight.” Cooksey said. “Bradley Rose was an animal tonight and really gave us a chance tonight with second chance opportunities.”
The proverbial dagger came Downs splashed down his second triple in the run that pushed the lead to 10 with two minutes to play in the third.
“He’s a great catch and shoot guy and he knows he has the green light,” Cooksey said of Downs. “He found an opportunity there to shoot the basketball and he shot it with confidence. I felt like that was a big turning point.”
Downs added 10 in the win.
On the other side, the Rams simply could not find a stop or an answer. Their first bucket of the second half did not fall until 1:47 remaining in the third quarter when a Landyn Newman 3 flew through the net.
“We’ve had a couple cold streaks the last few games and not really sure why,” Bryan said. “We shoot the ball the extremely well, but credit to (Russell), their defense and their length. ... Holden Topping injured his ankle in the JV game and his is our backup to all three (guard) spots and I thought our guards got tired.”
Bryan added: “They went zone press there and we didn’t do a very good job. That kind of baffles me because that’s what we worked on.”
Bell said an adjustment on Floyd and the change in defense disturbed the Rams flow.
“We had to get up and hedge on Floyd and he was getting into the lane and shooting it or creating a shot for others,” Bell said. “We had to stop that. We kind of messed up their flow because they were used to us being in man. It forced them to settle a lot.”
Floyd scored seven of the Rams first nine points and staked a 15-9 lead after one. After Russell closed to within two before the break, Floyd capped off a 5-0 run with a dime and a bucket to push the lead back to five at the half.
“Hats off to them,” Cooksey said of Raceland. “They controlled the tempo in the first half. They were getting high quality shots and I thought we were settling a little early on. We just have to understand that we have to move the basketball and get it into the spots we want.”
Floyd led the Rams with 19.
But the second half belonged to Russell, and Bell added a couple of exclamation points to the win. With time about to expire in the third, Bell raced into the left corner and hit a fade-away triple in front of the Devils student section as the horn sounded. His second came in the later minutes of the contest when we caught the ball in the opposite corner and saw a lane to the basket. Two dribbles and a surge were all Bell needed as he hammered home a thunderous dunk that ignited the Devils fans in attendance.
“We were up by 20 and I just wanted to get an exclamation point there at the end,” Bell said.
Russell outscored Raceland 23-5 in the third and 37-16 in the second half.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Bell 11-18 1-4 12 25
Blum 1-2 0-0 1 2
Downs 4-14 0-0 4 10
Patrick 2-9 0-0 3 4
Rimmer 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rose 7-10 0-0 13 14
Charles 2-2 0-0 3 4
Team 4
TOTAL 27-55 1-4 40 59
FG Pct.: 49.1 FT Pct.: 25.0. 3-pointers: 4-14 (Blum 0-1, Bell 2-5, Downs 2-5, Rose 0-1). PF: 10. Turnovers: 10. Fouled out: None.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 6-18 6-8 5 19
Jackson 1-1 0-0 0 3
Gallion 2-5 0-0 2 4
Broughton 1-11 0-0 1 3
Newman 3-7 0-0 0 7
Thacker 0-3 0-0 2 0
Perkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Karim 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sutton 1-1 0-0 0 2
Gauze 2-2 1-1 9 5
Farley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 16-49 7-9 23 43
FG Pct.: 32.7. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 4-20 (Floyd 1-6, Jackson 1-1, Broughton 1-8, Newman 1-2, Thacker 0-2, Perkins 0-1). PF: 7. Turnovers: 5. Fouled out: None.
RUSSELL 9 13 23 14 — 59
RACELAND 15 12 5 11 — 43
Officials: Dave Anderson, Gavin Ramsey, Jeff Callahan