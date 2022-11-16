ASHLAND Braxton Jennings had the perfect role model for his transition into the Ashland backfield this season.
As his offensive game branched out, the sophomore had to look no further than his own family tree.
Jennings’s father, Chris, was a star running back for Fairview and racked up 3,222 yards in just two seasons for the Eagles in 2002 and 2003.
The young rusher wants to learn as much as possible from his parental predecessor before finding his own identity on the gridiron.
“There is a highlight tape from when my father played in college,” Jennings said. “I like to watch it and study his movements. I can study what he would do on the field and then translate that to my game.”
Before Jennings slides on the Tomcats jersey, he and his dad share a moment together before discussing the game plan on Friday night.
“I talked to him before every game,” Jennings said. “We pray together. He gives me a lot of advice. He tells me to get north. Get the first down, then look for extra yards. Stuff like that. “
The process has helped with his progression over his first 12 games as a running back. Jennings never played the position before this season.
He had used the offseason to hone his skills at wide receiver, but the Ashland coaching staff had other ideas. Jennings knew his next course of action and changed his routine in the weight room.
“Honesty, I didn’t see myself as a running back this year,” Jennings said. “I was a receiver last year. I worked on running my routes.
“I was really nervous at first but then after a while, I started getting used to it,” he continued. “I lifted a lot, and I gained a lot of weight. I worked out hard with my dad. He would train me every day. The coaches wanted me to play running back and he knew what it would take.”
Father and son share something else on the gridiron. They learned under the same coach.
Chad Tackett coached Fairview from 2003-06. Chris Jennings and Tackett guided the Eagles to the program’s first district championship during their first season together.
The first-year Ashland coach calls it “a blessing” to instruct two generations of Jennings running backs.
“They are both are outstanding young men,” Tackett said. “Chris and Braxton are two different types of players, not just in physical stature. I was able to watch Chris grow up and become the man that he is today. He’s a highly successful man. I have a chance to coach his son and have that same honor. It’s a coach’s dream. It makes you feel old, but I’m honored that he entrusted me to coach his son.”
Chris went on to play two years at the University of Arizona before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2009. Tackett can see similarities between the two with how they approach the game.
“They are all business on Friday nights,” Tackett said. “Braxton likes to joke around at times and have a good time. Chris was a little like that too. But on Friday night, Chris was all business and so is Braxton. He’s always locked in and ready to go. They both are long striders. They have a similar running style.”
Jennings, along with Tay Thomas, has brought balance to the Tomcats’ offense. Ashland personnel in the preseason may have wondered how the running game would fare after graduation losses.
Jennings put all doubt to rest.
Quarterback LaBryant Strader also had to prepare for a bigger role to start the season. The two sophomores have grown together and offer alternatives for opposing defenses in the run game.
“The growth that we’ve had this season up front is huge,” Strader said. “We’re really young. We had two returning starters coming back. Braxton has grown as a running back from Week 1 until now. It’s been massive.
“It really makes us dynamic,” he added. “It’s hard to game-plan for a power runner, a speed runner and we can throw. It’s really been a hard thing to stop. It gives us some different looks and gives the opponent some different looks.”
Jennings and Strader have combined for 1,581 yards on the ground this season. Tackett believed Ashland had plenty of playmakers at receiver but wanted another in the backfield. Jennings felt like the right choice.
“You can see the talent that he possesses,” Tackett said. “We felt like he would be a good fit for what we were trying to do offensively in our spread game. You can throw it to him out of the backfield. I felt like he was ready. We were set at receiver with some of the kids we had coming back, so we had to figure out how we can get the ball in Braxton’s hands.
“We felt like running back made the most sense,” Tackett added. “Through that, we have progressed, and Tay Thomas has emerged, too. We feel those are two good running backs for us. They’ve been able to carry the load this season.”
Cole Christian is a returning starter on the offensive line. He said the development of the offense has helped the new guys up front form a cohesive unit.
“Coming into the year, we had a lot of new starters,” Christian said. “We had some new guys step. We’ve had really good backs in the last few years. There are new athletes in the backfield now and we formed our identity again with the physical ground-and-pound.”
With athletes like Jennings and Thomas running the ball, Christian said they don’t need much running room to put up big numbers.
“Yeah, you do have to change your blocking (for different runners),” Christian said. “It’s kind of easy when we have those guys back there. You just need those first couple of steps. You know they just need a seam to take it to the house.”
The Tomcats are riding a six-game winning streak and have averaged 35.5 points per outing during that stretch. For Strader, having a hard-nosed runner like Jennings behind him can alleviate some of the pressure that comes with being the Ashland quarterback.
“I know that I can hand to him, and he will go out and make a big play,” Strader said. “Our offensive line has done a great job. Playing with Braxton, you don’t feel like you don’t have to throw it every time. He’s going to make plays for you. I feel more confident. I’m confident in my guys.”
Strader can sense he has more command in the huddle. Christian said he has seen it evolve over the course of the season.
Jennings has become a more confident runner. After a three-touchdown performance against Belfry in Putnam Stadium last Friday, the Jennings family added a new 1,000-yard rusher.
“I feel very blessed,” Jennings said. “I’ve really worked hard for it. I want to thank my offensive line. They create lanes for me. They are the reason I get most of my yards. I can add to my yards in the open field, but they’re the reason I get through.”
Tackett said Jennings keeps working to add a new level of physicality to his game. He can also be a threat in the passing attack with his receiver background.
“It’s his progression at hitting the hole with some good pad level,” Tackett said. “He has improved his pass blocking. It’s actually where he’s improved the most. … He runs behind his pads. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he has good power with his 170-pound frame. Once he gets a little bit more muscle, it will make him that much more dynamic.”
Ashland travels to Bell County for a Class 3A state quarterfinal showdown on Friday night. Strader believes the tribulations the Tomcats faced earlier in the season have them well-prepared for what they will encounter against the Bobcats.
“We have been playing with much more confidence recently,” Strader said. “We are going to continue to play hard. We started 1-3 and we took our lumps. We’ve seen good teams. I don’t think we will see anything that we haven’t seen before on Friday night.”