Grant Rice cannot remember the time he wasn’t a quarterback.
Johnson Central’s junior signal caller continues his first varsity season under center in Friday’s Class 4A semifinal against Franklin County. His path to this week is over a decade in the making.
“Ever since I was in first, second grade starting at the flag football level, I’ve always played quarterback,” Rice said. “I’ve really enjoyed that position. … I like what comes along with it.”
A benefit: Rice is the latest in a long line of success in the backfield: Bryce Workman, who guided the Eagles to the 4A finals in 2015, and Ryley Preece, who helped win the 2016 and ‘19 titles.
Rice spent the 2018 and ‘19 seasons backing up Preece. Central coach Jim Matney said the freshmen and sophomores don’t begrudge the seniors’ success.
“I think the underclassmen really want the seniors to get as much credit as they possibly can,” Matney said.
Rice has thrown for 621 yards and nine touchdowns – and just one interception – so far this season; he’s also run for 324 yards and five scores.
“Nobody knew about him; he was a big, huge shock to everybody from opening day,” Matney said. “He’s proved a lot of people wrong. Our offense is a whole lot more complicated than what people think.”
Rice has no run or pass preference.
“I like to stay in the pocket a lot,” Rice said. “I like to think I can scramble and keep my eyes down the field.”
Rice is the son of Paintsville physician Dr. Jason and Tammy Rice. He has an athletic pedigree: Dr. Rice played basketball (he’s a 1990 Central alumnus), and Grant’s paternal grandfather, Clarence D. Rice, coached at Garrett High School in Floyd County.
“None of us played high school football,” Dr. Rice said. “I hopefully instilled in (Grant) that it’s always necessary to give 100% effort all the time.”
People in Paintsville, Van Lear, Meally and Thelma may remember Rice for his defense – he recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass in last year’s 21-20 championship win over Boyle County. This year, he plays cornerback. (Matney occasionally sends him on blitzes, but “mainly he’s a cover guy.”)
Rice compiled just over a third of his passing yardage in Central’s 46-8 first round win over Harlan County Nov. 20 in Paintsville – 6-of-7 for 213 yards and touchdown passes to Dylan Preston (two catches, 69 yards), Toby Spriggs (one catch, 56) and Mason Lawson (one for 52). He said he was able to do that because he implicitly trusts the trio.
“Also, they’re really good at getting yards after the catch,” Rice said.
When Rice is not flinging footballs or dribbling a basketball – he’s expected to be the Eagles’ point guard should the season start Jan. 7 against Boyd County – you can find him fishing for bass or bluegill, gigging frogs or hunting. His statistics include hooking an 8-pound, 4-ounce bass at Falcon Lake, Texas as an 8-year-old (“I remember it being really hot,” he said) and catching 200 bluegill at Kentucky Lake near the Tennessee border. (“They were spawning.”)
Another pastime: water skiing on Paintsville Lake, a sport he took up a year or two ago. “I picked it up my first couple tries,” he said.
Regardless of what happens against the Flyers, Rice wants to be all about versatility.
“If it’s a pass play, I’d like to stay in the pocket and throw it,” he said “Most of the time we run the ball quite a bit, so it’s whatever the team needs me to do.”