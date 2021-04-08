MOREHEAD
One word that has not been thrown around too often over the past year is the one that everyone believes is hopefully soon to return.
Normal.
After the world came screeching to a halt just over a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, region and district tournaments showed the sense of normalcy is certainly on the horizon. Sounds of crowds cheering and jeering, student sections assembling — practicing safe social distancing practices, of course — and the buzz of excitement once again filled gymnasiums as our societies searched for the definition of a new normal.
“It felt really, really good,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “The whole week of our district (tournament), it had a feel of normalcy. I know it affected our kids and I think it's great.”
Capacities raised to 25% before the start of postseason play aided in the additional fans in the stands, and teams welcomed the support.
“That’s what you play for,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “You play for being in front of that type of crowd and to get that energy boost from them. It's an intimate game and an emotional game and sometimes you have to learn how to handle it.”
But getting to this point has been a learning experience for everyone involved, including things as simple as making a substitution when games began in early January.
“I think there’s been games this year that our players didn't know act because of the (COVID-19) protocols,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “At a game at Highlands, I went to sub Hunter Gillum in the game and he was literally at the second row from the top of the bleachers. Parents don’t know how to act because there’s no one in the gym. There’s been some awkward moments that we’ve all had to grow through from the atmosphere standpoint. Glad to have a sense of normalcy back.”
Anderson’s Lions played in one of the showcased district final contests, meeting up with Ashland for the fourth time this season. In the end, Ashland found a boost that sparked a big run and ignited the crowd of the two-time defending region champs.
“I’ve watched a lot of golf on TV and just to hear those guys talk about how it’s different, the motivation and how they approach things at that level, I can just imagine how it affects a high school kid,” Anderson said. “It really motivates our kids and you could really tell in the district final when a team would go on a run and momentum jumped on their back and stayed. I’m happy for our kids and our schools and our fans that it’s getting back to normal.”
But even with the district tournaments welcoming an added presence back to the gymnasiums, not all districts followed the same format. While the 61st, 63rd and 64th Districts elected to play their typical single-gymnasium venue, the 62nd District opted for neutral site games, with the championship location decided via a coin flip, leaving an odd feeling looming over the event.
“Typically, in a district championship game, you can forget about yelling at your kids out on the floor because they won’t be able to hear you anyway,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “This year was different because you really could communicate and it just didn't have that buzz to it. But it certainly does feel like things are starting to come back around and it looks like these kids are going to have a chance to finish out their season.”
Boys teams have done so, with their state tournament having concluded last weekend. The girls Sweet Sixteen is underway.
But just because the crowd sizes grew did not mean every team would reap the rewards, as learning how to play proved to be a learning curve everyone had to encounter.
“Sometimes it can be a negative, too, because the crowd can get you headed in the wrong direction mentally,” Thacker said. “You still have to keep yourself focused and mentally on task. Sometimes it can have an adverse effect and can cause you to tighten up. Being in front of a crowd at the district tournament is certainly going to help going into the regional tournament, when you get to MSU and the lights are brighter.”
In the grand scheme of things, regardless of whether the gymnasiums are packed like a rivalry game in the 1980s or contain only a handful of those permitted to enter due to COVID-19 protocols, the main thing is teams are playing and everyone involved from the players to the fans are enjoying something that once again feels normal.
“This whole year, there’s been nothing normal about it,” Elliott County coach Greg Adkins said. “Even though we had smaller crowds in our districts, the crowds that we did have we certainly engaged. It gets you more energy than you had during the regular season once we could bump it up a little more with the capacity. A lot of passionate people and this time of year certainly brings that out.”
So, if you are attending a sporting event — the end of basketball or the beginning of spring sports — in support of your local team, stand up and be loud. After all we have been through as a country, making a little extra noise to support our local youth might be the final shot in the arm we all need to put this crazy year behind us.
Reach JAMES COLLIER at james.collier@greenup.kyschools.us. Follow @CollierSZLive on Twitter.