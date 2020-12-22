Unless you are a fan of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State or Notre Dame, odds are you are as fed up with the College Football Playoff system as I am. Every year, the committee says one thing as it does another, while seemingly changing the rules every week to make certain the four teams they want to be in the national semifinals have every opportunity to reach that destination.
There’s no question that Alabama and Clemson are the clear-cut top two teams in the college football. The rest leaves a certain amount of conversation left to be had with both sides of the argument having valid points. Notre Dame did not have to worry about the normal argument about having a place in the four-team playoff this year after joining the ACC for one season when COVID-19 left the Irish with few options if they intended to play football in 2020.
Of course, Ohio State once again ate from its silver spoon served at the beck and call of the Big Ten after the conference elected to change the number of games needed from six to five in order to qualify for the conference title game. Sure, everything worked out for the Buckeyes after a shaky first half against No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. But was a 22-10 win over a 6-1 Northwestern team enough to silence the critics?
While plenty of scenarios could have played out in that final few hours of conference championship week that would have left the Buckeyes sitting on the outside looking in — no thanks to Florida — the four teams left to decide this year’s national champion are indeed the four most deserving teams.
Even the makeshift BCS computers that fans have running on Windows ‘98 and backed up on a series of floppy discs agreed, the four in the playoffs are the correct choice.
So, maybe the committee actually got it right. Unfortunately, that is the only thing they got right as the rest of the ranks were less than laughable with as much consistency as a stick of butter on a hot and muggy Tri-State July evening.
The process makes me think back to one of my favorite game shows as a kid. Remember “Press Your Luck” with host Peter Tomarken? The game where players take big risks for big bucks?
Welcome to the modern-day game show where college football rankings are the prize, the committee of 12 as the players and the committee chair Gary Barta as the host. The worst part for the teams on the outside looking in was every member of the committee played the part of Michael Larson, the man who cracked the game’s code in 1984 and won more than $110,000 in cash and prizes.
Think Texas A&M deserved a crack at the title? What about Oklahoma? Perhaps even Cincinnati?
Sorry friends, those teams had nothing but Whammies come up in the final rankings and Cincinnati was the most confused of all. The Bearcats did everything asked of them. They went 9-0, finished 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference and defeated three ranked teams. Yet the closer the end of the season drew, the farther the Bearcats fell. It was almost as if they were an employee at Bushwood Country Club and they were permitted access to the club for 15 minutes on a Wednesday afternoon.
In Week 12, Cincinnati was ranked seventh in the CFP rankings at 7-0. Meanwhile, Iowa State was No. 17 and was 5-2. Now, you may be asking why these two teams are even relevant in this conversation? It’s simple — Cincinnati represents the Group of Five, also known at the G5 schools and Iowa State is a member of the Big 12, in the Power Five.
Cincinnati is a member of the undesirables that the Power Five schools resent even having to play.
By Week 14, Cincinnati was 8-0 and holding tight to that No. 7 ranking with the hopes of bumping out one of those guys ahead of the Bearcats. Iowa State, on the other hand, had started its march up the ranks after convincing wins over Kansas and Baylor — two teams that finished a combined 2-15. Yet the Cyclones jumped into the top 10.
The following week said it all: after Cincinnati was forced to watch from the window outside the country club due to losing a game to COVID, Iowa State knocked off Kansas State to leapfrog both the Bearcats and Georgia for the seventh spot. Sadly for the Bearcats, they sat idle yet again the following week, as did the Bulldogs, yet Georgia moved forward one spot, forcing Cincinnati farther away from the playoffs.
Instead, Cincinnati got the parting gift that was created in 2014 when the College Football Playoffs began: a spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl game for the highest-ranked G5 school. Rather than playing for a national championship, the Bearcats will meet the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. Perhaps the Bearcats will borrow a page from UCF’s book if they beat Georgia and declare themselves national champions.
Regardless of how the one views the system, the truth behind the curtain is teams within the G5 ranks are playing a rigged game they cannot win. UCF achieved the highest final ranking prior to this season, with Cincinnati at No. 8. Since 2014, there have been six undefeated G5 schools finish in the top 25, yet only two have cracked the top 10. This year there were three undefeated G5 teams: Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina (11-0) and San Jose State (7-0).
These teams did all they were asked to do: win every game they played and defeat ranked opponents. Yet, here the G5 schools are again with their faces shoved up against the glass of the illustrious P5 country club, just hoping to get a peek inside.
Sorry guys. Not this year and for that matter, not ever.
Or, in the words of Peter Tomarken as one of the G5 schools hits the plunger in the CFP hoping to win Big Bucks, “You hit a whammy and lost all your cash.”
Sorry Cincinnati. We have some lovely parting gifts for you and thanks for playing.
