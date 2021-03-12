WESTWOOD Rose Hill and Fairview came into Thursday night’s game in Westwood with identical records and two high scoring guards. An anticipated close game came to fruition as the Royals came away with a hard fought 74-70 overtime victory over the Eagles.
The visitors overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter with pressure defense and the scoring of Stacey Jackson. Jackson, a dynamic guard, scored 24 of his game high 37 points in the final twenty minutes. Following a Fairview turnover, the Royals (7-18) took a timeout with 7.4 seconds trailing 67-65. Lefty Kaison Coleman took the inbounds pass and drove the lane for a layup to tie the game at 67-67.
Coach Johnny Bush explained what the Royals were looking for on the game tying possession.
“We had Stacey taking the ball out and Kai was going to get it back to him,” Bush said. “Caldwell denied Stacey, so Kai drove the lane and made the big shot. We had shooters in the corners, but he made a great decision to take it to the rim.”
In the overtime session, and after an offensive foul on Jaxon Manning, Jackson took over. He hit two free throws and a driving layup to give the Royals a 71-67 lead with 1;13 to play. Following a free throw by Fairview, Jackson made the shot of the night. A circus shot with his back to the basket to seal the game for the Royals.
Bush laughed when asked about the play.
“I drew that play up,” Bush said. “It all started for him tonight by trusting his teammates and getting them involved early in the game. It opened the lane and allowed him to get downhill.”
Jackson and Manning dueled basket for basket throughout the contest. Each went on personal five and six-point scoring runs in the back-and-forth first half. Manning scored 16 of his team high 35 points to lead the Eagles to a 30-28 lead.
The Eagles got a huge lift from senior Cameron Shannon. He led an Eagle rebounding attack with 17 boards along with 16 points. The Eagles dominated the boards 56-27 as Steven Day grabbed a dozen and Manning had 11.
Coach Roger Newton was encouraged by the contributions of Shannon and guard Landon McDowell.
“We had three guys in double figures and almost a fourth,” Newton said. “Shannon was huge tonight. He rebounded well and altered shots. That is what we need Monday night in our district game against Boyd County.”
The Eagles looked to have control of the game after an unusual six-point possession at the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
The Eagles led 59-58 when Shannon rebounded a miss free throw and missed his putback. Manning corralled the miss and was fouled. A Rose Hill player was assessed a technical foul and Manning sank all four free throws.
On the ensuing possession McDowell hit two free throws to give the Eagles a 65-58 lead. The turnover bug bit the Eagles down the stretch and Jackson nailed a deep three along with an old-fashioned three-point play to set up Coleman’s heroics.
The Eagles 22 turnovers had Newton shaking his head.
“We made crucial turnovers just by not having a high basketball IQ,” Newton said. “We threw the ball to a post when our guards should take care of the ball. The turnovers gave Rose Hill an opportunity to win the game and they took advantage of it.”
The Royals Tate Akers added 18 points and earned the praise of his head coach.
“Tate played his toughest game of the year,” Bush said. “His defense and toughness were important in our win tonight.”
Manning recorded his third consecutive 30-point game as the Eagles fell to 6-19 on the season. McDowell chipped in with 10 points. Both teams will compete in the 64th District Tournament next week at Boyd County.
ROSE HILL FGS FTS REBS PTS
Jackson 13-29 6-11 7 37
C Pennington 1-10 0-0 4 2
Larsen 4-6 1-6 4 9
Akers 6-11. 4-5 4. 18
Coleman 3-6 1-2 5 8
Justice 0-2 0-0 1 0
L Pennington 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wilburn 0-1 0-0 0 0
Vanhoose 0-1 0-0 2 0
Blevins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Totals 28-66 12-24 27 74
FG% 42.4 FT% 50.0 3PT% 8-23 (Jackson 5-11, Akers 2-5, Coleman 1-2, C Pennington 0-3, Wilburn 0-1, Blevins 0-1) PF: 21. Turnovers: 8.
FAIRVIEW FGS FTS REBS PTS
Manning 8-18 16-20 11 35
Day 2-10 3-4 12 7
Caldwell 1-4 0-0 6 2
McDowell 3-9 2-5 5 10
Shannon 8-16 0-2 17 16
Terry 0-0 0-0 2 0
Harper 0-1 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 2 0
Reeves 0-0 0-0 1 0
Totals 23-58 21-31 56 70
FG% 39.7 FT% 67.7 3PT% 5-14 (Manning 3-9, McDowell 2-4, Day 0-1) PF:17. Turnovers: 22.
ROSE HILL 18 10 11 28 7 74
FAIRVIEW 20 10 15 22 3 70
Officials: Dave Wheeler, Eddie Neel, Jonathon Jo