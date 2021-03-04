MOREHEAD A few minutes after Rowan County's game against Boyd County, Vikings forward Robby Todd – bags of ice on his knees – ambled by a few fans.
The small coterie of green-clad faithful rightly applauded. Todd 's 18-footer at the buzzer gave the Vikings a 45-43 win over Boyd County at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker teaches Spanish; Thursday, he learned three words he might affix to Todd's locker – “Ganador del juego,” which means “game-winner.”
Todd was never a part of such heroics in his days at Paul Laurence Dunbar.
“It's my first time; I'm excited,” Todd said. “It's definitely a moment to remember.”
Todd, who finished with 13 points, took Chase Alderman's inbound pass at half court with about three seconds left. He dribbled three times and shot from the right wing just inside the 3-point line.
“We had other options, too,” Todd said. “Mason (Moore) was cutting toward the rim; he could've had a game-winning shot just like me.”
Thacker said assistant coach Andrew Zaheri drew up the play.
“We had Mason coming down the floor, so he was an option for Robby there at the end,” Thacker said. “I handed (Zaheri) the pen, he drew it up.”
As is the case most of the time, Moore led the Vikings offense. He finished with 19 points, including a game-tying layup at 43-43 with 54 seconds to go – a shot in which he sped past two Lions.
Moore was 9-of-15 from the field; he also grabbed eight rebounds, served three assists and pilfered two Lion passes.
Boyd County lost its third straight, but coach Randy Anderson didn't seem upset.
“I think that we're getting back to a better state,” Anderson said. “We've lost three in a row, but to Ashland, Montgomery (County) in overtime and Rowan – three really good teams.
“And I think our team is starting to get back in some semblance of a flow we had before the COVID thing hit.”
For about four minutes, Boyd County – more specifically guard Rheyce Deboard – gave the Vikings fits from close-in and distance. He hit a 3 just 15 seconds into the game and added a layup a little more than two minutes later.
It took Moore three minutes to score Rowan County's (10-3) first bucket, which Todd followed some 45 seconds later.
After Moore's steal and layup and Alderman's assist on Todd's field goal, the Lions (11-7) finished the period with a 13-10 lead.
As is often the case, things that don't make the score sheet lead to things you notice. A second-stanza example: Rowan County's Nathan Goodpaster took a charge, which Moore converted into a field goal for a 14-13 Viking lead.
Moore's 14 first-half points included some second-quarter fanciness: a behind-the-back, jab-step 3-pointer with 1:29 before intermission, and a clockwise-spinning, baseline driving layup with 14.9 seconds to go.
Todd's field goal 48 seconds into the third quarter put Rowan County ahead, 27-19. Boyd County closed to 30-28 on two Austin Cumpton free throws, but a Todd bucket with one second left made it 37-30 with a quarter to play.
Deboard, who led the Lions with 14 points, knocked down a 3 with 1:13 left for a 42-39 Lion lead. Alderman's bucket with 54 seconds left made it 42-41, and Graden McNeil's free throw with 16.6 seconds left extended the lead to 43-41.
Todd thinks his team is in a good place.
“I think we're always improving,” Todd said. “We always come in here and work as hard as we can.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Meade 1-3 1-2 2 3
Webb 2-4 0-0 1 6
Newsome 0-1 2-4 1 2
Deboard 5-12 0-2 5 14
Gibbs 3-8 1-2 6 7
Ellis 1-2 1-2 5 3
McNeil 1-2 1-2 3 4
Cumpton 2-4 0-0 2 4
Walter 0-2 0-0 1 0
Team 1
TOTALS 15-38 6-14 28 43
FG Pct.: 39.5 FT Pct: 42.9. 3-point FG: 7-14 (Meade 0-2, Webb 2-4, Deboard 4-7, McNeil 1-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Maxey 0-1 0-0 3 0
Alderman 3-7 2-2 5 8
Moore 9-15 0-1 8 19
Goodpaster 1-5 0-2 2 3
Todd 6-13 1-2 8 13
Gardner 0-1 0-0 1 0
Collins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Justice 1-5 0-0 0 2
Team 0
TOTALS 20-47 3-7 27 45
FG Pct.: 42.6. FT Pct: 42.9. 3-point FG: 2-14 (Maxey 0-1, Moore 1-5, Goodpaster 1-3, Gardner 0-1, Justice 0-4). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
BOYD CO. 13 5 12 13 – 43
ROWAN CO. 10 13 14 8 – 45
Officials: Jordan Barker, Jeremy Ruckel and Chad Sowards.