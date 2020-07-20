IRONTON In-person group workouts for Ironton High School’s athletic teams are on hold due to a positive COVID-19 test for a Fighting Tiger, district administrator Mark LaFon confirmed Monday night.
“In-person skills training” is paused “until further notice,” according to a post on Ironton football’s Facebook page on Monday evening.
“The program and district are committed to transparency while working with the local health department to provide additional guidance and information,” read the Facebook post.
An attempt to reach Ironton athletic director and football coach Trevon Pendleton for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Ironton joins Portsmouth, South Point and Symmes Valley among southeastern Ohio schools to have COVID-19-related stoppages.
Russell and Bath County had that distinction in northeastern Kentucky. Both are back to workouts, confirmed Red Devils athletic director Joe Bryan and Wildcats AD Scott Anderson.