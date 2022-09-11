IRONTON Johnson Central was one big play from a defensive stop it desperately needed.
Ironton needed a chunk play to keep a potentially game-sealing drive going.
The Fighting Tigers got it, but not from any of their copious number of Division I commits – rather, from the man who makes it all go.
Midway through the fourth quarter, on third-and-9 from his own 37-yard line, Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter dropped back and waited. Three receivers to the left side of the formation cleared. Carpenter headed that direction, where no Golden Eagles remained, for a gain of 25 yards.
“That was definitely not designed,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton deadpanned. “Just a good play by him.”
Seven plays later, Carpenter supplied a 3-yard scoring rush. Those were the final points of the Tigers’ 32-21 victory in the nightcap of the Ironton Gridiron Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
Carpenter garnered game MVP honors after passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns and tying for Ironton leading-rusher status with 37 yards on the ground and two more TDs.
“It means a lot,” the senior signal-caller said of the honor. “But more importantly, the whole team was a part of it.”
Amari Felder caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a 7-yard score. Bailey Thacker added a juggling catch of a 7-yard TD late in the third frame. Ty Perkins chipped in three receptions for 104 yards.
Johnson Central answered Felder’s first-quarter scoring run with a classic Golden Eagles drive, taking 16 plays and just under eight minutes to move 82 yards for Chase Price’s 1-yard TD plunge.
But the 3:25 the Golden Eagles (2-2) left on the second-quarter clock, and an Ironton lineman being in the right place at the right time, was enough for the Tigers to grab the lead back before the break.
And Ironton got the ball first in the second half and tallied again to get a two-score lead – keeping Johnson Central’s effective but deliberately paced offense at arm’s length.
“They are so strong and so deep with skill players,” Golden Eagles coach Jesse Peck said of Ironton. “Any one of their receivers were big-play capable at any time during the night.”
Late in the second quarter, Perkins made a 37-yard catch while sliding on his knees to get Ironton in scoring range. Six plays later, Landen Wilson carried to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Johnson Central 3.
The ball popped loose, but before a Golden Eagle could fall on it, Ironton lineman Noah Patterson recovered at the 1. Carpenter tallied on the next play with 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Ironton (4-0) struck quickly on its first drive of the third frame. Felder caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Carpenter at the 9:59 mark for the two-possession bulge.
Price ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Zack McCoart chipped in 88 yards and a touchdown for Johnson Central, which rushed for 319 of its 336 yards.
The Golden Eagles’ typically deep backfield is missing one member after Carter Conley broke his leg a week earlier. Mason Lawson, who missed most of last season with injury, accelerated his return to significant offensive production as a result and contributed 51 yards. And Logan Music is getting an increased workload as well, Peck said.
“We never want to say that we were satisfied with a loss, but looking at it in person, we feel like from this time last week, we did get better in many aspects of the game, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Peck said. “I think our offensive line played well enough for us to win tonight. Our defense gave up some big plays in crucial moments, when, if we get a stop, who knows how the ball bounces after?
“Effort was there. If we can play with this effort for the rest of the season, we like our chances against anybody we play.”
Johnson Central dropped its second straight game in the same season for the first time since 2017. The Golden Eagles had not started worse than 3-1 through four games since 2009.
Peck is confident, though, Johnson Central is a long way from needing a panic button.
“We gotta shore some things up on the defensive side of the ball, and we understand that going forward,” he said, “but I don’t know if we see another team that looks like (Ironton) until deep in the playoffs. So we’ve got time to look at it and try to fix it.”
Pendleton had a similar take.
“I definitely think tonight helped,” he said. “(Johnson Central is) a great football team that’s gonna win a lot of games, so when you get a chance to play those guys, that’s always gonna help.”
Earlier Saturday, Archbishop Moeller defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland), 39-31, and DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) dropped Cleveland Benedictine, 38-0.
(606) 326-2658 |
J. CENTRAL 0 7 7 7 -- 21
IRONTON 7 6 13 6 -- 32
FIRST QUARTER
I – Amari Felder 7 run (Evan Williams kick), 5:39
SECOND QUARTER
JC – Chase Price 1 run (Sawyer Crum kick), 3:25
I – Tayden Carpenter 1 run (kick blocked), :16
THIRD QUARTER
I – Felder 24 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 9:59
JC – Zack McCoart 10 run (Crum kick), 8:58
I – Bailey Thacker 7 pass from Carpenter (kick fails), 3:47
FOURTH QUARTER
JC – Price 4 run (Crum kick), 10:59
I – Carpenter 3 run (run fails), 6:21
JC I
First Downs 15 13
Rushes-Yards 58-319 31-111
Comp-Att-Int 1-3-0 12-17-0
Passing Yards 17 239
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-1
Punts-Avg. 2-28.5 1-39.0
Penalties-Yards 4-27 5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Johnson Central rushing: Price 16-155, McCoart 19-88, Lawson 15-51, Music 5-27, Grimm 2-2, Davis 1-(-4).
Ironton rushing: Carpenter 8-37, Felder 9-37, Keyes 10-37, Wilson 2-2, Team 2-(-2).
Johnson Central passing: Grimm 1 of 3 for 17 yards.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 12 of 17 for 239 yards.
Johnson Central receiving: Yates 1-17.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 3-104, Felder 4-70, Terry 1-29, Wilson 2-20, Young 1-9, Thacker 1-7.