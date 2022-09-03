ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio Trevon Pendleton hasn’t particularly cared for Ironton’s starts to games this season.
The Fighting Tigers’ coach hasn’t had much fault to find, however, with how his team has finished.
That trend continued Friday night. Fairland cracked the end zone just over two minutes into the game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium, had two more golden scoring chances taken away by fumbles in the first quarter and hung within a touchdown of Ironton into the fourth quarter.
“They’re a great football team, and we didn’t retreat at all,” Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. “We believe that we can play with those guys, and it starts there. You have to, because if not, they’ll just be the bully.”
But Ironton has been there before. The Fighting Tigers needed a furious comeback to top Jackson a week earlier, and used a late TD to finally put away Wheelersburg in Week 1.
On Friday night, Ironton tallied two touchdowns in a span of 13 seconds early in the fourth quarter to pull away from Fairland, 34-13.
Amari Felder rushed for a 4-yard TD on the second play of the fourth frame, and Landen Wilson turned in a 21-yard pick-six on the first play of the ensuing Dragons drive.
“The Jackson game was huge,” Wilson said of the Tigers’ 29-26 road victory on Aug. 26, “because that was a rough fight for the whole four quarters and built toughness in us, and it’s gonna help us throughout the whole season.”
Jaquez Keyes ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Ironton (3-0, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its 21st consecutive game against a league opponent.
Keyes’s second scoring run, an 11-yarder followed by Evan Williams’s extra point at the 6:50 mark of the third quarter, boosted the Tigers’ lead to two scores. But Fairland (2-1, 0-1 OVC) got back within a touchdown on quarterback Peyton Jackson’s 10-yard scoring scramble and Gabe Polcyn’s boot.
“They’re a good football team,” Pendleton said of the Dragons. “Their athletes are as good as any team we’ve played this year, if not better.”
But Ironton, which got offensive touches to 11 different skill players to make use of an advantage in depth and experience, needed just two plays on its next drive to flip the field from starting at its own 38-yard line to getting to the Fairland 33.
QB Tayden Carpenter plunged 28 yards to the Dragons 4 on the first play of the fourth quarter to set up Felder’s scoring run.
“Just keep chipping away at it, and good things are gonna happen,” Pendleton said. “I think our conditioning kicked into effect … late in the first half, and we get to start leaning on people a little bit, and we can be pretty successful that way. We definitely can’t keep getting off to these slow starts.”
Fairland employed a screen to the right side of the formation to begin its next possession. Wilson read it perfectly, jumped the route and cantered 21 yards untouched for the final points with 11:14 to play.
“We practiced that all week, them running that little screen,” Wilson said. “We practiced all week, the corner’s coming down quick and the safety plays over top, so when I saw it, it was just like practice reps for me.”
That play finally gave Ironton a bit of separation from the OVC team that has given it the most trouble over the last couple of years – notably in a six-point Tigers overtime win over the Dragons last year in Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Fairland isn’t particularly concerned about that distinction, though, Cunningham said.
“We take pride in pushing everyone we play,” Cunningham said. “We’ve got 10 opponents. What if we beat Ironton tonight and we lose the rest of the games? Are you proud of us? Am I proud of them? Are they proud of me as the coaching staff? No.
“We know that if we want to be the household name, that we gotta start going through (Ironton). So we prepare for them like we do for the other nine teams. We have good football players. It is what it is. We’ve been doing this consistently for a while.”
The Dragons are coming off their winningest season in school history, having gone 10-2 in 2021. A program that was winless as recently as 2015 has played in seven postseason games in the last two years.
The two early fumbles – both at the end of long gainers; one at Ironton’s 38 and another at the Tigers’ 36 – derailed the Dragons’ attempts to run away early.
“They’re a great football team,” Cunningham said of Ironton. “But early on, you can’t have three turnovers in a game like that. It’s a one-score game and we had two turnovers in the first half. We’re up 6-0, driving to score. They weren’t even stopping us, let’s be real, but you can’t turn the ball over.”
Steeler Leep ran seven times for 99 yards and caught three passes for 51 yards for the Dragons, who were not flagged once. Kameron Kitts made five catches for 61 yards and Brycen Hunt had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Carpenter completed 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards and one TD, a 24-yarder to Ty Perkins in the second quarter.
Perkins had four receptions for 69 yards and Aiden Young made three receptions for 46 yards.
IRONTON 0 14 7 13 — 34
FAIRLAND 6 0 7 0 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
F – Brycen Hunt 24 pass from Peyton Jackson (run fails), 9:51
SECOND QUARTER
I – Ty Perkins 24 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 6:50
I – Jaquez Keyes 3 run (Williams kick), 2:00
THIRD QUARTER
I – Keyes 11 run (Williams kick), 6:50
F – Jackson 10 run (Gabe Polcyn kick), 1:31
FOURTH QUARTER
I – Amari Felder 4 run (Williams kick), 11:27
I – Landen Wilson 21 interception return (kick blocked), 11:14
I F
First Downs 20 13
Rushes-Yards 36-195 24-121
Comp-Att-Int 19-31-0 12-20-1
Passing Yards 230 163
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Punts-Avg. 1-31.0 4-33.5
Penalties-Yards 6-40 None
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ironton rushing: Keyes 18-101, Carpenter 5-49, Felder 7-27, Wilson 3-17, Pittman 1-6, Team 1-0, Schreck 1-(-5).
Fairland rushing: Leep 7-99, Jackson 12-15, Martin 2-6, Kitts 1-3, Cremeans 1-1, Hunt 1-(-3).
Ironton passing: Carpenter 17 of 27 for 214 yards, Schreck 2 of 4 for 16 yards.
Fairland passing: Jackson 12 of 20 for 163 yards, 1 interception.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 4-69, Young 3-46, Wilson 2-37, Pittman 2-35, Schreck 2-23, Felder 2-13, Terry 1-6, Martin 1-5, Thacker 2-(-4).
Fairland receiving: Kitts 5-61, Hunt 3-51, Leep 3-51, Martin 1-0.