FLATWOODS Not much has been able to keep Fleming County’s offense — 11th in the state in scoring entering play Thursday — off the scoreboard.
On Thursday night, two entities did: Russell and an early halt to the game.
The Red Devils limited the Panthers, averaging 5.4 goals per game, to zero tallies into the 44th minute at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School. That was as far as the game got: referees stopped play, citing an unsafe environment due to behavior in the stands.
It goes on the books as a 2-0 Russell victory, on the strength of Ava Quinn’s long strike from the left side of the pitch inside the far post in the fourth minute and Eva Blanke’s follow shot in the 20th.
Quinn’s range created opportunities both for herself and for her teammates.
“It’s just being aggressive,” Red Devils assistant coach Brian Barker said. “We know that Ava has that range, so even a great keeper’s gonna have to punch balls and not be able to catch them, and we just harp on, either finish or be picking your cleats out of the net. Just crash hard.”
Meanwhile, Russell kept Fleming County’s high-powered offense and Haylee Applegate, the fourth-leading career scorer in 16th Region history who is third in the state this season in goals per game, without a tally.
Panthers coach Dallas Hicks said the Red Devils’ rotation from four defenders on the back line and a defensive mid helped gum up Fleming County’s offense.
“We had a slow start and (Russell’s) midfield actually did very well at controlling our mids to mitigate us passing the ball out wide and up top,” Hicks said. “I think if we got to play the whole game, we would’ve actually had some opportunities, but, unfortunate.”
One of the game officials from a two-man crew — one fewer than usual due to staffing limitations — reached out to The Daily Independent to explain his side of what happened. The official asked not to be named on the record, saying he hadn’t explicitly been granted permission to speak on the record.
The official characterized play as “a little physical, but nothing that was penalty-worthy. Coaches were quiet for both sides. Players had really good sportsmanship.”
From that referee’s perspective, that did not extend to everyone in the stands.
“There was three different instances in which the fans told me that if any of their girls get hurt, they’re going to hurt me,” he said.
That was in the first half. At intermission, at the referees’ behest, Hicks dispatched a Fleming County assistant to the Panthers’ bleachers to try to lower the temperature and let them know the officials would stop play if that continued.
It did. According to the referee, after a play in which Russell’s keeper came out of the box to play a ball and a Fleming County player went down — with no contact between them — a man in the Panthers section “again stood up, yelled, ‘You (expletive), I’m gonna see you in the parking lot,’ and I blew my whistle and said, that’s it.”
It was an unceremonious end to a game between two of the top teams statistically in the 16th Region — as well as defending region champion Russell and Fleming County, which has designs on challenging the Red Devils’ reign.
“I really felt like our parents didn’t give our girls the chance to actually finish this game out and show who they could be and how well they could play,” Hicks said. “I believe we started off that second half a lot better than we started the whole first half. Just disappointing. You hate to see it. You hate to see fans act like that.
“And I appreciate the passion fans have and the love they have for their kids and for the teams, but unfortunate we didn’t get to go ahead and just play.”
Barker was filling in for Russell coach John Perry, who Barker said was in the contact tracing process but is expected back next week.
The Red Devils expect to see Fleming County again come postseason, Barker said.
“We wanted to make a statement that the region goes through us,” he said. “I feel like we were doing that before the game got called.”
Hicks also pronounced himself pleased with the Panthers’ play.
“We wanted to play (Russell) to see how they looked,” he said. “We wanted to go ahead and be able to hold our own in regions, and hope we get farther than what we did in regions last year.”
