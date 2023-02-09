JEFFERSONTOWN The third time did not prove to be the charm for the Johnson Central girls’ bowling team. The pins also were unkind for Fleming County senior Madison Ginn and Golden Eagle junior Kylee Webb at Wednesday’s KHSAA state bowling championship at the Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown.
Making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament, Johnson Central finished fifth in the seeding round before falling in the Round of 16 of the elimination bracket to No. 12 Apollo in the team event. Ginn and Webb finished just outside of the cut for the semifinals in the singles competition.
Last year, the Golden Eagles came out of the qualifier seeded fourth and went on to defeat John Hardin, Cooper and Pleasure Ridge Park en route to the championship match, where they fell to Graves County in four games. In 2021, the team placed sixth in the qualifying portion only to exit the tournament in the Round of 16 match against Central Hardin.
Following a natural progression, it seemed as if Johnson Central could challenge for a state title. According to Kentucky High School Bowling’s rankings, the black and gold entered the tournament as the state’s sixth-best squad in the field.
The outlook appeared bright early Wednesday. Despite bowling games of 471 and 459, the Golden Eagles’ two-game score of 930 was good enough to o earn a No. 5 seed.
“We bowled pretty good, but we never put any strikes together like we normally do, Johnson Central coach Todd Conley said. “We’re usually a (team that scores) over 1,000 (points) qualifying and we finished with a 930, but it still got us a No. 5 seed. So, that just goes to show you that we weren’t the only ones that were down a little bit qualifying. We just weren’t finding it right to begin with. We sorta found it there on the end, that’s what pulled it out so that we could get that 5-seed.”
In each of the last three years, the club has bowled well enough to get seeded near the top, but unlike last winter, it could not capitalize on it in the elimination round. Like it did in 2021, the Golden Eagles dropped their first head-to-head match despite being the higher seed. It was a repeat of the Region 8 Championship nearly two weeks ago at the Double S Entertainment Bowling Center in Flemingsburg.
At the regionals, after qualifying first with a 1,035, it bounced back from an early deficit in the championship match to surge into a 2.5-1.5 lead only to fall in six games. On Wednesday against Apollo, after dropping games one and three, the Golden Eagles rallied to force a fifth-game tiebreaker only to fall short of a quarterfinal appearance by two pins (181-179).
“(It’s) the same thing that has happened all year long, we always end up in a five-game round,” Conley said. “(In the) regional championship with Boyle County, we tied one game (in the best-of-five match) and so we went six games. We were sort of used to getting to the fifth game and our nerves didn’t get us or anything (like that). We bowled a good game. Apollo made a couple of big strikes there toward the end that helped them. We lost by two pins and my anchor, Jadyn Estep, had a shot. She just got up there and threw the first strike, needed one more, put it in the pocket, the only thing we could ask for, (and) hung a 10 pin and that cost us the game.”
It seemed like no matter what the Golden Eagles did, they just could not catch a break.
“In qualifying, to begin with, we struggled,” Conley said, “and we made those adjustments that needed to be made and we started making them. and we just kept going spare out, spare out, spare out. We just couldn’t get (past getting) that nine count. We couldn’t get that last pin that we needed to get that double or turkey that we needed. It just seemed to elude us today. That’s the way it is in any sport, especially bowling. The only thing I could ask my girls to do (was) put it in the pocket, let the pins fall where they will and it just wasn’t our day today. Apollo made some good shots and I want to congratulate them.”
Sometimes you are the bug. Sometimes you are the windshield. On Wednesday, it seemed like the latter.
“As a coach, you teach your girls, put them in situations and let them learn and let them make the shots,” Conley said. “My girls did. But some things fell and some things don’t and that’s the way it is in sports.”
There was one change from the past that added a wrinkle to the equation.
“This was, I think, the first year the KHSAA didn’t allow us to practice here (or) have (the oil pattern) put out for our practice the day before,” Conley said. “I understand that 100%. We laid the shots down at our house and we were pretty good with that. (After adjusting to the lanes), that’s what helped us make those shots there toward the end, because we were used to it. But, maybe that little extra practice would’ve helped, but I don’t know.”
The future remains bright for the Golden Eagles. All of Wednesday’s representatives: Keylee Blair, Madelyn Burchett, Peyton Conley, Jadyn Estep, Braylee Murphy, Jade Porter, Kiersten Sagraves, Hayden Webb, Kylee Webb and Ivy Young are expected to return in 2023-24.
“This is the third straight year we’ve been to the state tournament,” Conley said. “It’s only the third time in Johnson Central’s history that a team has made it to the state tournament. These girls are young. We have everybody who was on the starting 10 back next year and I expect us to do some really good things next year.”
Top-seeded Graves County went on to claim the team title after defeating No. 3 Boyle County in the finals 3-2 (184-199, 158-199, 177-160, 201-199, 189-141).
The afternoon session featured the singles competition. Webb was the second singles qualifier in Johnson Central’s history (following Hana Hackworth who made it in both 2020 and 202), while Ginn has been part of a long tradition of Fleming County bowlers to make an appearance. The Panthers have sent representatives 10 times since the KHSAA began sponsoring the sport in 2012.
It was the first time either Webb and Ginn had earned a bid to the state tournament.
Both came oh so close to advancing to the eight-player semifinals, but literally fell just a few pins short. Cooper’s Alexis Tignor earned the final spot after bowling a 182-191-180=553. Ginn finished in a tie for ninth with a 187-200-165=552, while Webb was 12th with a 244-129-175=548.
Henry Clay’s Kendall Craig had the highest three-game qualifying score of 676, but Lafayette’s Avery Reeves ended up with the state title after winning the stepladder round.
Ginn is a senior who has committed to bowl for Pikeville next year.
“I stuck to my (plan) most of the day,” Ginn said. “I picked up most of my spares, I just don’t think I struck as much as I could have. So that’s what kept me from qualifying. There were a couple of spares that I didn’t make, but overall, I think I did pretty good.”
Entering the final game near the top of the leaderboard, Ginn had her attention split.
“I was kind of watching the standings,” she said. “(But), I was just glad to make it to where I made it.”
Webb, who is a junior, was in second place after notching a 244 in the first game.
“I started off pretty well, but after that it got to me that I was in second (after the first game),” Webb said. “So, I kind of choked a little bit and ended up with a 129 (in Game 2), which definitely brought down my score. After that, I kind of got nervous and (consequently) it was an average day. There was a lot more pressure on me and sometimes I can’t deal with it. So (it makes it) a little bit (harder).”
In bowling, it is all about picking up spares. In Webb’s case, she had mixed results.
“I did pretty good in my one and three game,” she said. “But in my second game, it was just a disaster.”
The lone area representative to qualify for Tuesday’s boys’ competition, Rowan County’s Austin Terry, finished 22nd in singles with a 183-148-206=537.