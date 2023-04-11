CANNONSBURG The best-laid plans of mice, men, and softball teams facing Emily Cole often go awry.
That’s an adage that Boyd County found to be true Tuesday night as it fell, 11-0, in five innings to Lewis County and its standout pitcher.
“I just told my girls that I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “Boyd is a really good softball team and a really well-coached softball team. But tonight we showed up and played. This is the caliber team I knew we’ve had all season and we finally put a full game together tonight.”
Cole not only struck out 11 batters and allowed only one hit on the night, but cranked a grand slam that helped put the game out of reach.
“We just didn’t make any plays,” Boyd County coach David Wheeler said. “We knew who on that team swings the bat well, but we let the other people swing it well.”
Lewis County’s first wave of offense came in the second inning, hanging six runs in the frame.
The first run came off a sacrifice bunt from Addison Willis. Boyd County committed an error after tagging out Willis which sent Summer Egbert home.
Kayla Sullivan drove in the second run off a nice standup double.
But the haymaker shot came from Cole, who launched one over the left field wall to drive in four runs.
“For a kid to be able to go into that situation in this type of game and send one over the fence, that shows you what kind of talent that kid has,” Case said. “She stays poised all the way throughout games. She never lets her nerves get her. She knows what she’s out here to do and gets it done.”
“Cole did what she was supposed to do tonight,” Wheeler said. “When you have somebody who can pitch like that, you have to take advantage of every opportunity, but we never gave ourselves that opportunity.”
Boyd County tried to respond in the bottom of the third inning, getting a big triple out of lead-off hitter Emily Shivel.
Lewis County’s defense stood strong, however, getting three straight outs and stranding Shivel on third base.
“I’m really impressed,” Case said of his defense’s response to the situation. “One thing we’ve focused on all year long is our defense, including the offseason. We put together a good defensive plan, but they stepped up today. I was impressed to get out of the inning after a leadoff triple.”
Lewis County got the bats going again in the top of the fourth, scoring four more runs.
Two of those runs came by way of a hit and an error via Willis and Rylie Payton, respectively.
The other two came from a giant two-run triple by Kiya Noble.
With the 11-0 mercy finish looming, Cole struck out the last three batters--part of five straight Ks going back to the fourth inning--to finish the game in five frames.
“We just didn’t do well,” Wheeler said. “We didn’t compete like we should have. It just seemed like when we made an error, we made another and another and it snowballed. It wasn’t a good day. When you come out flat, bad things happen.”
Cole never faced more than four batters an inning.
“To strike out 11 batters against a Boyd County team is pretty impressive,” Case said. “We put together a full, complete game tonight.”
Boyd County (12-3) will look to bounce back against Greenup County at home on Thursday as part of the Tri-State Showcase.
“We’ve got to come out and fix some things and be ready for Thursday,” Wheeler said. “We have to bring more intensity, more focus. We have to have better at-bats.”
Lewis County (10-3) will play again on Thursday as well, hosting Fleming County.
“Fleming has a good program,” Case said. “They’re still a little young, but they have a good coach and they’ll come out and play. I tell the kids that every time we step out on the field someone is coming to beat us. Everybody wants us. So, I look for Fleming to put a good group of girls on the field and give us a good game. They have a couple of good pitchers. So, we have to come ready.”
LEWIS CO. 061 40 — 11 11 0
BOYD CO. 000 00 — 0 1 5
Cole and Lucas; Bays, Sharp (3) and Kouns. W — Cole. L — Bays. 2B Egbert (LC), Sullivan (LC), Weddington (LC). 3B — Shivel (BC) Nobel (LC). HR — Cole (LC).