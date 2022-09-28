WILLARD It was an easy decision.
When Erin and Terry Hicks found out Willard Speedway was for sale two years ago, they were quicker than the cars that race on the quarter-mile oval to buy the track, located a little less than 12 miles south-southeast of Grayson.
“I love the racing on this race track,” Terry Hicks said. “I live a mile from here, and I was here when it first opened back in the ‘90s. I raced myself for the past 30 years.”
Like any right-thinking husband, Terry Hicks knows who really runs things – Erin. She’s at the track most every Saturday night – including June 25, despite being confined to a wheelchair while recovering from an accident.
“It was mine,” she said when asked whose idea it was to purchase the track. “He said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’ve worked here ever since it’s been open.”
Willard Speedway first opened in 1997. It had been closed since 2015 until the Hickses bought it.
“We had a lot of damage,” Erin Hicks said. “We didn’t have trees on the track or anything like that, but there was a lot of weeds. All the glass in the tower was busted. It was bad.
“You couldn’t even tell it was a race track.”
Five car classes race at Willard – Super Late Model, Pro Crate, Modified, Sport Modified and Four-Cylinder. Terry Hicks said Super Late Models and Pro Crate are the two most popular because they have the biggest engines.
“Most of the fans love to watch Late Model,” Terry Hicks said. “Here, it seems like our fans stay to watch the whole show. They love all the classes pretty well.”
Pro Crate motors come from General Motors and cost around $6,000. “It’s a sealed engine from GM; they’ve got seals on ‘em so that way they can’t be broken into and tampered with,” Terry Hicks said. “Everybody’s on the same playing field.”
Erin Hicks said fans like the ticket prices – pit passes cost $30, general admission is $15 for ages 13-up, and $5 for 2- through 12-year-olds.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s cheap; you can come out and watch your local guys, take your family.”
Noisy intimacy
Fans who watch the races on the side of the track nearest the tower and concession stand have an intimate view – it’s about 60 feet from the bleachers to the surface. The multiple grassy terraces along the backstretch, meanwhile, kind of remind you of similar architecture beyond the outfield fence at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, home of the Little League World Series.
Two fans, Steve Bentley of Rush and Amber Moore of Louisa, were inches from one of two front straightaway fences on June 25.
“I get nervous (but) not bad,” said Moore, who watched her husband, Nathan Moore, finish eighth in the Modified class.
Dirt track racing frequently involves entire families. The Hickses are an example – their oldest son, 31-year-old TJ, is plotting a return, middle son AJ, 28, is in his seventh season, and 19-year-old Kendrick races go-karts and plans to hit the bigger tracks next year.
“All three have been around racing since birth,” Terry Hicks said.
AJ Hicks has been the most successful this year. His Pro Crate win on June 25 was his 10th this season.
“I’ve had an awesome summer,” he said. “Last year I won 15 times, and we’re already at (10) this year. Consistency and hard work in the garage, that’s all it is.”
Racing is expensive. High-octane fuel for the car costs around $16.50 a gallon, diesel for the truck that hauls everything goes for $6, and racing tires can set drivers back $230 apiece.
“It’s crazy high,” Grayson driver Shane Bailey said.
Flipping out
When Terry Hicks is not working at Laborers Local 1445 in Catlettsburg or construction sites, you can find him at the track. Saturday races start at 6:30 p.m., but he and his crew are there at least five hours earlier watering the track – it can take up to 100,000 gallons – and tamping it down to minimize dust.
“It’s like farming,” Hicks said. “Because you’re dealing with dirt, you’re dealing with weather. I’m here seven days a week.”
Race-night strategy varies.
“These short races, our weekly events, 20- and 25-lap stuff, you’ve got to really hustle and make your moves early because everything’s gonna kind of fade pretty quick,” Bailey said. “You get down to 50-, 100-lap races, I feel like you’ve got to pace yourself. … You’ve got to go, but at the same time can’t just try to tear yourself and everybody else up, too.”
Sometimes, wrecks are unavoidable.
Dustin Booth, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, recalled a mishap June 18 at I-77 Speedway, about 30 miles north of Charleston.
“I was qualifying,” Booth said. “I hit a rut, and the rear end came up from under me. It made me turn into the wall head-on. I didn’t get hurt, but I hurt the car.”
Bailey was pretty sure his worst wreck was a 2015 smashup at Willard.
“We flipped all the way down the front stretch, five or six times, broke a foot,” he said. “Thanks to my wife (Grayson attorney Whitley Hill Bailey) and crew, we were back out the next weekend.
“I had a cast on my foot; I was probably stupid for doing it, but I was scared if we spent any time out of the car, I’d talk myself out of racing.”
Another generation of racing fans may be on the way.
You could tell 20-month-old Holden Howard of Rush was the youngest fan. At the June 25 show, he was a walking flag in his checkerboard-pattern onesie. He clutched a toy monster truck in each hand, and he smiled when engines were revved.
“Any time he hears an engine, he has to run to it,” Holden’s mom, Whitney Howard, said. “He perks up big-time.”
Willard Speedway is located at 2497 EK Mines Branch Road. For more information, call 606-474-7223 or visit facebook.com/WillardSpeedwayKy.