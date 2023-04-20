Quinn Huddle couldn’t pass up the opportunity to start the next chapter of his coaching career.
Huddle resigned his position as East Carter boys soccer coach last week. He said leaving his alma mater and the same place he played his high school soccer was a difficult decision. Huddle felt the chance to coach at the next level was a chance worth taking.
“It’s a program that I and so many others around me have put everything we had into it,” Huddle said. “The assistant coaches, the families and the players have put everything we had into it over the last six or seven years. It’s something we can be proud of, and the school can be proud of. Any time you put so much effort into something, it’s difficult to leave. It wasn’t an easy decision but it’s one that I’m excited about.”
Huddle has coached at every level. He is heavily involved in the Eastern Elite Soccer Academy, a premier youth league. Huddle coaches several teams at Eastern Elite.
Huddle will take a part time role as an assistant coach on the Morehead State women’s soccer team. The Eagles are coming off a season where they posted the most wins since 2014. Under first-year coach Chris Fox, Morehead State finished third in the Ohio Valley Conference and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals.
Huddle was an assistant to his father, Chris, for several years at East Carter before he was handed the reins in 2020. The Raiders won 82 games during Quinn’s time on the soccer sideline, as well as six district titles and two region championships.
“Our players and coaches have always believed in the motto that hard work works,” Quinn Huddle said. “The players put a lot of time into the offseason. They work really hard. When you have a group of players who have the same goal in mind, they give everything they have, not just for themselves or the team, but for the program too. Each year that we had success the standard was set high. The players knew nothing else. They had to work hard to sustain it and they did that.”
The Raiders played their way into the state tournament in 2019. East Carter hosted the first two rounds. It gave the community a night to remember after Ethan Miller’s goal with a few seconds left in double overtime sent the Raiders to the state Final Four.
It also elevated the interest in the soccer program.
“There were so many people there for those two games,” Huddle said. “It was standing room only in the end zones. It was 10 to 15 people deep it seemed like. Our young kids could see East Carter playing on the big stage in front of the whole town. It just made people excited. Once you get that excitement around families and kids, they started investing in it at an early age.”
The school and the administration appreciated the strides the soccer program made with a Huddle at the helm.
“We appreciate the time, effort and commitment coach Huddle has given the East Carter High School soccer program as well as the East Carter soccer community,” the school said in a statement. “We wish him the very best and look forward to seeing his future accomplishments in the world of soccer.”
Huddle said he reached out to his coaching colleagues, especially the ones who have college coaching experience. He wanted to get an idea of the expectations that await him in his new role.
Kyle Sniatecki was one of those colleagues. He works with Huddle at Eastern Elite and was on the men’s soccer coaching staff at Marshall during its national championship run in 2021.
Huddle believes no matter what level he may be coaching; the lessons are the same. The game of soccer has given him so much and he wants to keep passing on the lessons he has learned along the way.
“I try to give the game everything I have and try to do it the right way,” Huddle said. “When you are so invested into something, you feel like you can achieve anything. I think that’s where the passion comes through for me. I try to pass that on to the players. You don’t think about the what ifs. You go out there and try to give everything you have to the game, appreciate it and respect it.”