Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was once dubbed “The Mayor” for receiving votes in the 1993 Ames, Iowa mayoral race.
You could now call Ashland native Adam Howard a City Councilman of Lincoln Hoops if you wanted. He has joined Hoiberg’s staff as an assistant for the Cornhuskers.
If someone in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island or Kearney – or even Ashland – bestowed the title, Howard would like it.
“I’ve learned so much from (Hoiberg),” Howard said in a telephone interview. “I understand why he was called ‘The Mayor.’ … His roots are in Lincoln; he was born in Lincoln.”
At his introductory press conference April 5, Howard said his newest stop – he’s been an assistant at South Alabama (2018-22), Troy (2016-18), Tennessee (2015-16), Southern Mississippi (2013-15) and Morehead State (2009-13) – is, well, geographically different from any other job.
“I’m from Kentucky. I’ve been in the south a majority of my career,” Howard said. “My wife (Renee) is from Louisiana; her whole family is there, so this is a little bit different for all of us, but we’re excited about it.”
Another major difference between Lincoln and Mobile, Troy, Knoxville, Hattiesburg and Morehead is meteorological. Howard has a sense of humor about it.
“You never know what you’re going to get out here,” Howard said. “We’re still waiting to experience a full winter here. About a week into it, I think it was 81 degrees in Mobile when I called home, and it was 41 degrees and snowing (in Lincoln).
“(In Alabama) you’re going to games in the winter in shorts and a T-shirt. Out here, I know that won’t be the case.”
Former Ashland boys basketball coach Jeremy Howell has known Howard since they were travel baseball teammates with the Big Sandy All-Stars.
“Listen, there’s not a better person in the business more qualified; a genuine good person, good basketball mind,” Howell said.
Howard, a 2004 Ashland alumnus, was a point guard. He scored 831 points for the Tomcats and 43 in four seasons at Western Kentucky University. He said former Ashland boss Mike Flynn taught him to be at least 1% better than the day before in every aspect of life.
“(Flynn) was somebody I looked up to as a kid,” Howard said. “I wanted to play for Mike Flynn. I wanted to put on a Tomcat jersey.”
Howard’s path to Nebraska — which struggled to a 10-22 record last year, including 4-16 in the Big Ten Conference — has not been easy.
In 2016, the NCAA hit ex-Tennessee and Southern Miss head coach Donnie Tyndall with a 10-year “show cause” order based on numerous incidents of academic fraud, arranging payments to players and covering up the payments when Tyndall led Southern Miss – making it unlikely any NCAA member school will hire him until 2026.
According to The (Nashville) Tennesseean, the NCAA based its ruling in part on Howard’s testimony.
Howard is reluctant to talk about the Tyndall situation, but he addressed it at the press conference.
“The one thing I’ll say about it is, it’s well-documented, everything that happened,” Howard said April 5. “The one thing I took from that is, my relationships on every campus that I’ve been at have allowed me to get back. This is the third time I’ve been hired since then.”
Howard has coached mostly zone schemes, but he’s willing to include three-quarter- and full-court presses if need be.
“It comes down to what everybody’s comfortable with,” Howard said. “Defense travels.”
Howard likes the transfer portal, but he wants to mix returning veterans with newcomers.
“It’s about balancing the roster,” Howard said. “I don’t think you want to try to sign eight or nine guys every year.”
In the end, Howard said being a Cornhusker is a family affair.
“Nebraska, I think, speaks for itself. It’s the Big Ten,” Howard said. “It was an opportunity I was hoping for, looking for and excited about. I just try to be where my feet are.
“People want to do life with people they know and trust.”