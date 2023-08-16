Coaches oftentimes describe their football teams as having a “blue-collar” work ethic.
Several players on the Lawrence County football team take that phrase literally.
Senior linemen Luis Chicko and Blake Prater both work in interesting fields.
Prater is a welder for a company called R/S Godwin in Ivel, Kentucky. Chicko works at his own business, Junk Bros. Junk Removal, and owns several vending machines in schools and garages.
Bulldogs head coach Alan Short says it’s not uncommon for high school athletes to hold a job, but it is certainly different the type of employment the two Bulldogs seniors have.
“There are several other kids that work, but what makes those two stick out is Blake is doing a man’s job,” Short said. “He works with guys my age on a daily basis doing the same thing and he’s 17 years old.
“Luis has his own business. He’s got his own LLC.”
While Prater hopes to put his hands on the opposing defensive line on Friday nights and use his hands to free himself from blockers and make tackles, it’s those same hands that are invaluable to him in the field of employment as well.
“With my dad being a diesel mechanic, I just grew up around the hands-on type of work,” Prater said. “I knew from a young age something in the blue-collar field would be my career and welding just really sparked my interest.”
Prater said he tried it one day at his mother’s work and “just fell in love with it” and that he has been welding since he was 14 years old.
Going from talking about football with his friends at school to talking about his coworkers’ kids at work was a bit of an adjustment for Prater, but he has been making the most of it.
“My parents would always tell me they know better than I do because they have been around longer, the same concept goes with the guys I work with,” Prater said. “They are just such a help by showing me how to be a respected man that knows their trade like nothing else.”
This summer Prater has worked a 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. shift at his job, then had a short break before football practice at 6 p.m.
The lessons Prater has learned through football have channeled into his mentality at work and in general.
“It’s almost like an addiction after so long, you have to be doing something to push yourself forward and make yourself better,” Prater said. “I’ve always looked at everything I’ve done as “how can I make myself better” and that mentality has got me farther than anything else.”
Prater says he hopes to one day run his own welding business doing contract labor around the area. He credits his parents and football for instilling his stick–to–itiveness that has helped him flourish thus far in football and in life.
“If I do something I want to be the best of the best at it,” Prater said. “My parents are truly the reason I push myself as hard as I do in anything.”
Chicko has been in business for around six months. His business is centered around him and his employees picking up unwanted objects from people’s businesses or homes and hauling them to the dump.
Much like Prater, Chicko’s summers have featured early mornings and late work nights between his job and football.
“Sometimes we will work from 8 a.m. until midnight and have to get right back up the next day and do it again, but I have a great number of employees,” Chicko said. “Most of them are on my team and work very hard for me and this company, and without them, it wouldn’t be where it is today.”
Chicko said it is at times “mentally and physically exhausting” to try and balance owning his company and playing football, but “it is also very rewarding” and he loves to do it.
“It is really hard some days to balance football and my company but I love what I do and wouldn’t change it for anything,” Chicko said.
The senior has also carried some principles from the football locker room over to his business practices.
“Coach Short always says a saying “do your best” and “be a blessing” (and) that is what I tell my employees to do every day is to do your best,” Chicko said, “and be a blessing to people because you never know what someone is going through and if me and my guys can bless somebody during our work days we will do it.”
Chicko hopes to continue expanding his business and open up additional locations around Kentucky and West Virginia.
Short says that while every coach hopes to win games, being able to serve his team is most important.
“A lot of people get misconstrued, and obviously we want to win games and be fundamentally sound and lead and all that, but really and truly I think as a coach your job is to serve,” Short said. “Any type of leadership position is about serving.
“Those guys have done very well for themselves, but they also serve our team in a number of different capacities.”
Coming off a 9-3 season a year ago, Short and his two hard-working seniors are hoping they can serve up Lawrence County with another big season this fall.
If their blue-collar work ethic is anything like that of Chicko and Prater, they should be in good hands.